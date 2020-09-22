CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

22 September 2020

Can Arm stay strong under Nvidia?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the implications of the controversial acquisition of UK chip leader Arm by US rival Nvidia. Black Lives Matter has raised awareness of social inequalities, but is the tech sector becoming more diverse? And we ask if business software can learn from the addictive nature of social apps. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

