CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Can Arm stay strong under Nvidia?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the implications of the controversial acquisition of UK chip leader Arm by US rival Nvidia. Black Lives Matter has raised awareness of social inequalities, but is the tech sector becoming more diverse? And we ask if business software can learn from the addictive nature of social apps. Read the issue now.
Can Nvidia expand software business through £31bn Arm deal?
Nvidia is to buy rival chip designer Arm for £31bn in a deal it hopes will put it at the forefront of artificial intelligence for edge computing
Is the dial shifting for underrepresented groups in the UK’s tech sector?
George Floyd’s death and the resulting Black Lives Matter movement has raised awareness about the disparity in many areas of society, including the tech sector. Many firms claim to be headed for change, but will this change be sustained into the future?
How business software can stay clear of digital addiction
Consumer software is notoriously and deliberately addictive. Should companies and B2B IT emulate that or take the high ground of avoiding the spread of user digital addiction?
