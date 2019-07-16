CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Computer Weekly – 16 July 2019: Reaping the benefits of digital transformation at Defra
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we check out the digital transformation at Defra, and see how the government department is preparing for Brexit. The new technology chief for the NHS explains how he’s going to bring the health service into the digital age. And we examine how to make a success of enterprise social media platforms. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Interview: John Seglias, chief digital information officer, Defra
The tech leader at the government department most affected by Brexit talks about digital transformation and carrying out one of the most complex projects in the public sector
Interview: Matthew Gould, chief executive of NHSX, on transforming health service technology
NHSX is the latest on a long line of organisations created to overhaul NHS technology – can it make the difference this time? Its new CEO explains why it will
Choose tools to prevent communication overload
Social media platforms can improve collaboration, but organisations need to be careful not to swamp staff with messages