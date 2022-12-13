CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
AI experts question tech industry’s ethical commitments
In this week’s Computer Weekly, the proliferation of ethical frameworks has done little to change how artificial intelligence is developed – we look at the challenges. We examine the future of the UK semiconductor sector as the government launches a review. And we hear how NatWest has put data at the heart of customer strategy. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
The massive proliferation of ethical frameworks for artificial intelligence has done little to change how the technology is developed and deployed, with experts questioning the tech industry’s commitment to making it a positive social force
DCMS to assess UK semiconductor industry
The ongoing global chip crisis, geopolitician tension with China and deal-blocking are the backdrop to this latest assessment
CIO interview: David Charnley, head of transformation and strategy, NatWest Group
Data is at the heart of the banking giant’s push to improve customer experience – and to enhance its environmental credentials