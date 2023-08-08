CW+ Premium Content/CW EMEA
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW EMEA: Aalto University – where ideas take off
In this issue of CW EMEA, we look at the startup scene in Finland. Helsinki’s status as a prominent tech breeding ground is well established, with an alumnus contingent that includes Rovio, Supercell, ICEYE and the world-renowned Slush event. Every startup needs a starting place, however, and for many Finnish innovators, their stories began at Aalto University. We also look at how the Gulf region is seeing some of the heaviest investments in the latest technology as countries diversify their economies to reduce reliance on oil. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Aalto University: The startup’s starting place
Helsinki's Aalto University is at the heart of one of the world's most productive tech startup hotbeds
-
Dubai Smart IoT unclear on deadline, but not ambition
While the Dubai Smart IoT strategy reads like any other ambitious – and equally ambiguous – plan for the overhaul of a gulf state economy, there is still a clear message that the country is serious about technology