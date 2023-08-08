CW+ Premium Content/CW EMEA

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

CW EMEA: Aalto University – where ideas take off

In this issue of CW EMEA, we look at the startup scene in Finland. Helsinki’s status as a prominent tech breeding ground is well established, with an alumnus contingent that includes Rovio, Supercell, ICEYE and the world-renowned Slush event. Every startup needs a starting place, however, and for many Finnish innovators, their stories began at Aalto University. We also look at how the Gulf region is seeing some of the heaviest investments in the latest technology as countries diversify their economies to reduce reliance on oil. Read the issue now.