CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Cutting the costs of AI
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we analyse how the emergence of the DeepSeek AI model shows how the cost of deploying artificial intelligence is coming down. Samsung put a UK tech startup at the heart of its latest flagship smartphone launch – we talk to its founder. And we look at a transport industry project looking to optimise road haulage to reduce carbon emissions. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
DeepSeek-R1: Budgeting challenges for on-premise deployments
The availability of the DeepSeek-R1 large language model shows it’s possible to deploy artificial intelligence on modest hardware. But that’s only half the story
-
Interview: Why Samsung put a UK startup centre stage
The launch of the flagship Galaxy S25 smartphone from Samsung showcased AI innovation from a company spun out of Oxford University