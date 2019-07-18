CW+ Premium Content/CW ASEAN
CW ASEAN: Trend Watch – Security
Artificial intelligence tools are becoming a vital part of the security arsenal for organizations and cyber criminals alike. In this handbook, Computer Weekly looks at how ASEAN firms are using AI to combat cyber threats and experts discuss the latest smart cyber security tools.
How ASEAN firms are using AI to combat cyber threats
Artificial intelligence tools are becoming a vital part of the security arsenal for organisations and cyber criminals alike
AI security tech is making waves in incident response
Experts weigh in on the latest smart cybersecurity tools -- how they work, the implications for your IT security team and whether the investment is worth the expense.
AWS security tools embrace AI, but miss on multi-cloud
AWS has added AI-backed services, such as Amazon GuardDuty and Amazon Macie, to expand its security capabilities, but still hasn't addressed users' needs outside of its own platform.