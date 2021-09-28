CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks

September 2021

A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to SIEM and SOAR

The question of how to use data has big implications on a company’s performance. In this 16-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at how SIEM and SOAR tools assist IT teams, why security tools require strong internal security processes to work effectively and what role they have in a rapidly changing cyber threat landscape

Table Of Contents

  • How automation can ease the load on IT teams
  • Why the success of security tools depend on the maturity of internal security processes
  • Asking whether SIEM and SOAR security tools are still effective

