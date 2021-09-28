CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
Access your Pro+ Content below.
A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to SIEM and SOAR
Sponsored by ComputerWeekly.com
The question of how to use data has big implications on a company’s performance. In this 16-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at how SIEM and SOAR tools assist IT teams, why security tools require strong internal security processes to work effectively and what role they have in a rapidly changing cyber threat landscape
Table Of Contents
- How automation can ease the load on IT teams
- Why the success of security tools depend on the maturity of internal security processes
- Asking whether SIEM and SOAR security tools are still effective
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
More CW+ ContentView All
-
E-Handbook
Get smart about threat intel tools and servicesDownload
-
E-Handbook
Securing content and access with smart management techniquesDownload
-
E-Handbook
Security observability tools step up threat detection, responseDownload
-
E-Handbook
Combatting the top cybersecurity threats with intelligenceDownload