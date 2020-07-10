Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Royal Holloway: Driverless vehicle security for military applications

Existing attacks and risk assessment frameworks within civilian autonomous vehicles (AVs) can be used to review security of military AVs deployed for logistics purposes in a desert warzone environment. This article examines how suitable these frameworks are for the military logistics AVs. Furthermore, we examine the threats considered from the point of view of what an enemy would like to achieve as opposed to a device-based attack strategy so as to identify critical weaknesses and countermeasures to these.