CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Intelligent defence – the role of data in the military
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the role of data in tying together military operations across ground, air, sea and cyber. Has SAP finally convinced customers to migrate to cloud ERP? We assess the trends. And we talk to the CIO helping to set up the UK’s fastest supercomputer. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Data: the golden thread of military defence
Information has been the lifeblood of warfare for centuries and modern data strategies are no different. From frontline fighters to logistics, manufacturing, R&D, and recruitment, data is crucial
-
Is SAP on the rise?
This year represents a tipping point for SAP to convince cagey customers of the value of cloud enterprise resource planning