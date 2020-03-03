CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks

March 2020

A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to on-site, off-site and cloud-based disaster recovery

With businesses becoming increasingly dependent on data to function, being able to recover quickly from an IT systems failure is critical. In this 14-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at the various options available when implementing disaster recovery.

Table Of Contents

  • Key choices in disaster recovery as a service: We examine the key decisions when considering DRaaS. Choosing full self-service, assisted or managed will depend on what it is you need to protect and the in-house resources you have.
  • Failover choices: P2V, cloud and synchronous mirrors: We survey disaster recovery choices – whether to failover to an on-site or off-site facility – and look at the cloud option.
  • Choosing the right disaster recovery for your business: We look at the various options available when implementing disaster recovery, and how much they’re worth.

