WikiLeaks publishes code and analysis of CIA hacking tool

Whistle-blowing organisation WikiLeaks has begun a new series of leaks of the source code of software allegedly designed to run on servers controlled by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The first release in the series claims to be source code and analysis for a major component of the infrastructure used to control malware developed by the CIA.

“This publication will enable investigative journalists, forensic experts and the general public to better identify and understand covert CIA infrastructure components,” said WikiLeaks.

The latest publication, dubbed “Vault 8”, comes two months after the last of the “Vault 7” series of leaks made over a seven-month period.

WikiLeaks claimed the documents had come from an isolated, high-security network inside the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Virginia, but this has never been confirmed by the CIA.

The previous series of leaks mentioned a multi-platform CIA malware suite and its associated control software, called “Hive”.

The project was said to provide customisable implants for Windows, Solaris, MikroTik and Linux platforms, and a command and control (C2) infrastructure to communicate with these implants.

The latest release by WikiLeaks provides the source code, development logs and other documentation for Hive.

The documents complement the Hive users guide, developers guide, infrastructure installation and configuration guide, and documentation on the Hive Beacon Infrastructure published previously.

But WikiLeaks claims that, like the Vault7 series, the material published by WikiLeaks does not contain zero-days or other vulnerabilities that could be repurposed by others.

According to WikiLeaks, Hive is designed to make implants (malware) difficult to attribute to the CIA. “Hive provides a covert communications platform for a whole range of CIA malware to send exfiltrated information to CIA servers and receive new instructions from operators at the CIA,” it said.

Hive was designed to solve the “critical problem” of enabling the CIA to communicate with malware implants on target computers in a secure manner that does not draw attention.

Hive achieves this by anonymously registering a cover domain for each operation and using a virtual private server (VPS) rented from a commercial hosting provider to run the domain. These servers are then used as a relay for traffic over a virtual private network (VPN) connection to a “hidden” CIA server.