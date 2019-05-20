TechTarget

Podcast: The Computer Weekly Downtime Upload – Episode 14

In this week’s episode of the Computer Weekly Downtime Upload, editor-in-chief Bryan Glick joins Brian McKenna and Caroline Donnelly to discuss the technology used in BBC drama Line of Duty, the latest twists and turns in the Huawei saga, and open source cloud trends

Computer Weekly Staff

With Clare McDonald away on holiday, Downtime Upload regulars Brian McKenna and Caroline Donnelly are joined by Computer Weekly editor-in-chief Bryan Glick to pick over some of the week’s biggest stories.

