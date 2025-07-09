Podcast: Container storage challenges and how to overcome them

In this podcast, we talk to Pure Storage’s Venkat Ramakrishnan about customer challenges when dealing with containers and storage and data protection.

Ramakrishnan, vice-president of products and engineering for Portworx, talked about customers who take on container deployments without thinking through the future scale, technical requirements and cost they are likely to accrue.

Here, Ramakrishnan warns against DIY and open source solutions, as well as the likely requirements in in-house skills that can pile up as container deployments become more numerous and complex.

What are the key challenges for customers in storage and data protection for containers? Before we jump into it, let’s think about the why of it. More often in the tech industry, we spend a lot of time talking about the what, but we don’t spend enough time on the why. Why should people use containers? Why should people run Kubernetes? On a very fundamental level, containers deliver application and data portability – especially that you can build your app anywhere and run it anywhere, [...] that gives agility. What agility leads to is speed. But when you increase the speed, when you drive more velocity, that means you’re supporting a lot of different application teams trying to build and iterate on their apps a lot faster. What that means is that you need to deliver a lot more automation. The scale of a container-based deployment – Kubernetes-based deployment – can very rapidly become much bigger than what organisations are used to handling because they’re trying to give all these benefits and they have to support a lot of teams. When organisations get to that scale, they should have enough tools to let them automate most of their day-to-day tasks, most of their day-to-day operations, most of their maintenance. One of the big challenges for enterprises is that lack of automation. Kubernetes tries to automate a container runtime. Containers give portability, but there’s a lack of automation around how to orchestrate these applications – how to deliver the great performance they need, how to manage those applications, and how to protect them where you don’t have to, as an admin, get involved and protect every container, every app. Instead, you give application teams enough tools so they can declaratively and programmatically get access to those services without ever having to file a ticket. You have all this velocity, scale and automation, and then if it gets blocked by somebody having to file a ticket and wait for it, that’s a huge block. The big challenge for companies is automation, a lack of automation in many of the tools. The other big challenge is the ability to support different platforms. That means neutrality. The promise of containers is you build anywhere and run it anywhere. But the promise cannot be fulfilled if you don’t have a stack that delivers neutrality to you. Democratising the underlying infrastructure is a key pain point. And without that democratised underlying infrastructure, despite using containers in Kubernetes, organisations are being held back. The third thing is security because a Kubernetes-based platform tries to bring a lot of developers and application teams into either a shared Kubernetes cluster or a dedicated Kubernetes cluster. You’re building serious businesses on top of Kubernetes using containers. How do you ensure these applications are secure? How do you ensure the data that goes over the network is secure? How do you ensure the different application teams on the same shared platform have no data leaking? For example, you don’t want the sales guys or the sales teams, the sales apps, to be able to see the HR apps. You don’t want, for example, somebody else’s commission data that is going into finance to be visible to somebody in engineering. How do you build those multi-tenant apps? That’s a big issue. So, these are some of the major challenges in adopting containers in Kubernetes.

Those seem to be issues that result from the benefits of containers and Kubernetes. How do customers start to tackle those kind of issues? This is a conversation I have had with customers many times. I’ve seen customers try different things and fail, and I always wish I had spoken to them when they were early in their journey.