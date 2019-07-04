Why Facebook’s Libra digital currency could run rings round the regulators

Facebook has announced Libra, the cryptocurrency that isn’t really a cryptocurrency – and inquiring minds would like to know why. The answer? It’s probably an end run around regulation. This could be a good or a bad thing, for the regulatory mess in this area is significant. Moving fast and breaking things might actually be the correct way to cut through the Gordian Knot.

As an actual cryptocurrency, Libra has some problems, of course. No one is going to be mining for it, therefore no distributed network of people performing proof of work and thus taking a fee for ensuring single spend.

It is also intended to be a stablecoin, which locks out all the speculators because there’s nothing to speculate on. So it’s not really a cryptocurrency in the sense of bitcoin and the like. Given that it’s based on a basket of currencies, it’s not truly a stablecoin either, as there will be daily changes in value in any single currency as that moves against the basket.

But there are those with larger worries, or worries about larger things. The US House Committee on such things has asked that Libra be delayed until it can craft regulations.

Others have worried that if we do in fact gain a widely used non-governmental currency, then government and central banks will lose control of the money supply. Given that such control – both of the price in interest rates and the quantity in existence – is an extremely useful economic management tool, that could be a worthwhile worry. But something based on a basket of currencies doesn’t actually cause that problem because central bank manipulation of the one currency will feed through into the basket.

Viewed in the standard economic manner, it is a bit difficult to see what Libra is actually for. Facebook’s own explanation majors in guff. Our task is thus to work through why it does want it. The likely answer is that Facebook wants something that is very, very like money, but actually isn’t. That’s what slices through the net of regulation.

Facebook has long been interested in the money transfer business. It should be, too. Fees of 8% and 10% of the sum sent are commonplace and there are horror stories of up to 20% to some places. Remittances – the wages sent back by those working abroad – amount to tens of billions in individual countries, hundreds of billions for the world. If you already had a network of two billion people and rising, you’d think that was a good business to be getting into, too.