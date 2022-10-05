Three ways that APIs can fail

With the proliferation of digital channels and pace of innovation, application programming interfaces (APIs) have grown in importance because of the API economy and microservices. APIs permit external and internal applications and services to communicate with each other to perform or complete tasks and requests, transmitting data back and forth and allowing full integration of one application into another.

When APIs work as intended, companies reap many benefits, such as enhanced user experiences and increased competitive advantages. However, APIs can underperform – or, worse, they can fail completely. API failures commonly occur for three reasons and it is critical for today’s DevOps engineering teams to adopt certain practices to anticipate and prevent these failures.

Software changes break existing code When development teams don’t take care to fully support the backward compatibility of APIs, an API that previously worked may not work as it should in an updated or completely new version. With each new version, additional parameters may be required, results may be delivered in different formats, and even when developers maintain backward compatibility, old APIs may continue to work, but only for a limited time. Teams consuming APIs may be unaware of the new changes to the APIs until a sudden failure occurs. If this happens, teams must track the failure to its source to find the root cause of the problem and verify that documentation is up to date – a time-consuming and costly process. The same applies for dependency changes as APIs rely on other services and applications that are subject to updates. By tracking dependencies and support application changes and making updates when needed, teams can avoid unexpected API failures.

Communication breakdown Communication is a foundational element of APIs – and if it breaks down, there can be a ripple effect of unintended consequences. Often, the application or service that teams want to connect with is online, generally as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud-based offering versus on-premise via a desktop. But if the connection doesn’t work, a seamless redirection to an alternative address isn’t guaranteed, and you may encounter error codes or no response at all. Anticipating and planning for these types of event is imperative to maintain strong customer experiences. One possible outcome could be that data attempting to be transmitted gets stored in a temporary cache and continues trying to transmit offline until it is successful. No matter what the correct course of action is during a failure, anticipating and planning for the failure is always the better approach. Monitoring APIs ensures teams discover failures as quickly as possible, enabling quicker resolutions and minimised customer impact.