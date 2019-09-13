The right way to get on with building UK tech success is to get a Brexit deal now

The UK’s tech sector has been rightly lauded as a success story both domestically and globally – growing twice as fast as the rest of the UK economy and commanding the highest levels of investment across Europe. A no-deal Brexit threatens this.

At the end of 2018, before Theresa May’s negotiated Withdrawal Agreement was first put before Parliament, TechUK surveyed its members on Brexit.

That study revealed that 69% of respondents thought that a no-deal Brexit would have a “fairly negative” or “very negative” impact on their businesses. Nine months on, that position remains unchanged despite the fact that companies have increased their preparedness for no deal.

Although our members asked us to make clear their preference for remaining in the EU ahead of the referendum, TechUK has always respected the outcome of that vote. We have consistently called for a deal with the EU that gives businesses the certainty of a transition period and the ability to secure the necessary agreements with the EU to ensure that businesses can continue to trade and service clients across borders.

As the clock continues to click down to the Halloween deadline, TechUK hopes the government will make a genuine and strenuous effort to secure a deal with the EU that can command a majority in Parliament when it returns for the new session.