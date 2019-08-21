UK tech sector sees surge in foreign investment

UK tech firms have seen a surge in foreign investment, with over half of the $6.7bn raised this year coming from American and Asian investors.

The new figures, prepared by Dealroom.co and entrepreneurial network Tech Nation for the government’s Digital Economy Council, show that the UK tech sector is on track for its best year to date if the current trajectory continues, with a projected $11bn to be invested before the end of 2019.

For comparison, UK tech firms raised a total of $8.7bn between January and December last year.

The data suggests that UK tech is attracting more foreign capital per capita than both the US and China, largely due to keen interest from American and Asian investors who collectively invested $3.7bn, or 55%, of this year’s total so far.

Since 2013, American and Asian investors have put a total of $14.6bn into the sector, compared to $6.5bn and $2.5bn respectively into Germany and France’s tech sectors.

However, the UK is still one of the top European countries for home-grown funding, with 37% of tech investments coming from domestic sources. Only France and the Netherlands exceed the UK in terms of domestic funding.

“It is incredibly gratifying to see that in addition to domestic and European investors, British tech innovators are also attracting US and Asian investor attention and allocation,” said Tech Nation chair, Eileen Burbidge.

“The fact that this is growing is a testament to the strength and depth or our entrepreneurial talent, coupled with the dynamic and deeply engaged ecosystem that has been established here in the UK.”