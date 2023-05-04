The changing role of infrastructure and operations

Digital acceleration and global economic uncertainty are challenging how infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders manage their IT systems, especially when combined with maintaining complex legacy technologies alongside embracing modern architectures.

In addition to managing this hybrid environment, the exponential increase in telemetry volume and velocity has added scale and complexity. The increase in the generation and consumption of data means that there is an increasing need to gather business insights with automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

This domain of AI for IT operations (AIOps), along with modern incident management practices, must also assist in issue resolution and provide actionable intelligence with greater speed and accuracy.

These new realities have made the role of I&O more visible as organisations adopt “anywhere operations” to ensure business continuity. Most I&O leaders now face increasing pressure to deliver improved services while enabling innovation through the introduction of new technologies.