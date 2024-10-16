Applying IT observability to deliver business metrics

The recent Dynatrace Innovate event, which took place earlier this month in Amsterdam, showcased the company’s ambitions to extend observability beyond IT operations.

Analyst Gartner defines observability platforms as the tools organisations use to understand and improve the availability, performance and resilience of critical applications and services. According to Gartner, investment in and successful deployment of observability platforms leads to revenue loss avoidance and enables faster product development cycles and improvements in brand perception.

While these tools provide a way for IT operations and platform engineering teams to look at metrics across the IT stack, Gartner also sees an opportunity for business analysts to use observability platforms to understand and analyse key business metrics.

But the primary use case is in improving the reliability of the ever more complex IT architecture that keeps modern businesses running. At the Innovate 2024 event in Amsterdam, the host invited Deutsche Telekom on stage to talk about how Dynatrace was supporting its OneApp and OneShop applications.

OneApp is used to help customers manage their data consumption, contracts, invoices, credit and orders, while OneShop provides a central e-commerce platform that simplifies product purchases. The telecoms company is using Dynatrace to provide insights into these applications, as well as its entire IT ecosystem, and proactively anticipate and resolve potential disruptions to its digital services.

Improving reliability as IT infrastructure becomes more complex In his keynote presentation, Dynatrace CEO Rick McConnell said the main lesson to come out of the CrowdStrike global IT outage is the importance of delivering business resilience, given there will be other outages. For Dynatrace, observability and application security are mandatory for business operations. “Observability has never been more mission critical than it is now,” said McConnell during the keynote presentation at the conference. “Software has never been more critical. Software must just work perfectly.” Last year, another Dynatrace customer, EDF, rolled out the observability platform to enable its tech teams to tackle performance, reliability and security issues across its customer-facing digital services, which support more than 5.2 million customers across the UK. Dynatrace consolidates multiple tools into one unified observability and security platform. The energy firm also plans to use Dynatrace’s artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automation technology to help its IT team optimise cloud operations and deliver reliable and secure customer experiences. Dynatrace’s AI monitoring will be used to identify potential inefficiencies in EDF’s tech infrastructure to help the IT team remediate downtime quickly and improve customer self-service.