Dynatrace expanding channel reach

Dynatrace is looking to widen its channel reach, working with a select number of partners, while also developing relationships with managed service providers that can take its technology to the mid-market.

The observability specialist has seen success working with a number of strategic partners, but with interest in its technology spreading across a wider customer base, the firm has looked to meet that demand through a larger number of channel relationships.

Spearheading most of that activity is Jay Snyder, Dynatrace’s senior vice-president of partners and alliances, who has been with the business for six months and has already started to make an impact on channel strategy.

“Traditionally, Dynatrace is focused on the Fortune 2,000 or 5,000, wherever you want to call it,” he said. “We just re-segmented our sales organisation to focus really at the high end, but we’ve carved out a commercial business as well, which is going to be predominantly, if not exclusively, partner led.

“There’s going to be a strong play for partners that provide a managed service into that commercial space,” said Snyder. “So, we’re bifurcating how we think about it.”

For now, the vendor has decided not to use distribution to get to those partners, but will generate relationships on its own steam.

“We’ll go directly from an inside sales model right to our partners,” he said. “I will consider distribution, but we’re going to choose a handful of partners and each of the regions that we think can effectively prosecute that commercial market. A lot of those players will probably end up being managed service providers, because they provide a layer that isn’t specific to just observability, but it’s a handful of IT services that you find those smaller companies need anyway and that creates the stickiness for us and then provides a solution over time.”