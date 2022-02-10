Tech sector can lead the fight against climate change

Mobile phones, microchips and datacentres don’t have exhaust pipes, but their environmental footprint is significant. This puts technology, media and telecoms (TMT) businesses front and centre in the fight against climate change and in the shift to sustainable societies.

Not only are they highly exposed to the sustainability challenge – contributing significantly to global energy usage, emissions and waste – but they play a dual role by delivering solutions across all other industries. By applying technology solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI), they are delivering everything from smart efficiencies in logistics and manufacturing to mapping forests to combat deforestation.

EY’s new report, TMT’s dual role in building a sustainable future, sets out how the TMT sector can lead the transition. It can minimise its own environmental impact and that of other sectors. And putting environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations at the centre of organisations will also improve financial performance and the creation of long-term value.

Is TMT sustainable? TMT businesses are energy-hungry. While estimates vary, the information and communications technology (ICT) sector accounts for between 2% and 4% of global carbon emissions, and up to 7% of global electricity use – a share likely to grow significantly, with data traffic forecast to grow more than 60% year on year. Meanwhile, global e-waste across sectors is forecast to reach 75 million tonnes a year – as heavy as 13 Great Pyramids of Giza – with only 17% of e-waste currently recycled. Emerging technology is adding to the red side of the climate ledger, too. Bitcoin alone accounts for 0.55% of global electricity production, which is equivalent to the electricity demand from an entire nation the size of Sweden. These pressures mean that stakeholders – from regulators and investors through to employees and customers – are becoming more demanding than ever in their ESG expectations. Some 56% of consumers surveyed by EY said they were willing to pay slightly more for a product that is environmentally sustainable, while 70% of enterprises surveyed are interested in 5G and internet-of-things use cases that can help meet their sustainability goals. Crucially, given the multitude of touch points with consumers and other businesses, the TMT sector is uniquely placed to play a leadership role on delivering sustainability through engagement, education and action.