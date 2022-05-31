Succession in the world of ERP

One of the many ongoing impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic is people quitting their jobs in droves. This is a challenge that is hitting the technology industry particularly hard. According to a recent report from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, the three top areas being impacted by skills shortages are HGV drivers, nurses, and programmers/software development professionals.

As a result, a huge number of organisations are struggling to recruit new staff to fill all their technology vacancies, or retain current employees with the right skills to support digital transformation.

The latest Digital leadership report from technology recruitment specialist Harvey Nash Group revealed that two-thirds (66%) of UK firms are unable to keep pace with change because of a lack of available talent.

The problem is, transforming a business into a modern, digital-first organisation requires tech knowhow and this is in short supply in a number of areas. Harvey Nash found that 43% of organisations are suffering a skills shortage in cyber security, followed by big data/analysts (36%), technical architects (33%) and developers (32%) – all areas crucial to running enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

As firms are currently struggling to recruit new IT team members, this leaves them vulnerable to a knowledge gap. If an experienced IT worker, who implemented and managed your ERP, customer relationship management (CRM) or industry-specific application for many years, leaves the business, they need a successor to transfer that knowledge to. But if there is nobody joining the business or stepping up to that role, this will cause problems around the ongoing running of such environments.

This is already being keenly felt by enterprises. Recent research from the Americas’ SAP Users’ Group revealed that 26% of organisations rate “skills in supporting, developing and upgrading SAP systems as their number one challenge in working with the technology”. And this skills shortage is holding up projects for a quarter of SAP users.

This is also the case for software-as-a-service (SaaS) suppliers such as Salesforce: 54% of Salesforce users have reported a lack of staff with the relevant skills, while 21% are unable to recruit in the required talent.

Create a comprehensive succession plan To counter these challenges, businesses should create a comprehensive succession plan to ensure they are not caught out by skills gaps. Failing to develop an effective plan could result in growing backlogs of stakeholder requests, innovation being sacrificed for just keeping the lights on, and productivity and efficiency losses. The good news is that despite the competition for talent, there are different options to meet demand. By identifying the key roles and requirements in the IT team, you can qualify how best to fill those positions. Above all, you must decide what IT roles are critical to competitive advantage and decide how best to source them. For example, let’s say you’re a manufacturing business and your supply chain systems are crucial to just-in-time delivery. You could look to hire, you could reskill or upskill existing staff. Or you could bring in temporary staff or a partner, but then you must be certain that the individual or partner is invested in your business success, has the right expertise, and understands the role they play in the transformation of your IT systems. If you don’t get that buy-in, it could become an expensive option.