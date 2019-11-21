Security Think Tank: Stopping data leaks in the cloud

It seems that rarely a day goes by that an organisation isn’t pulled up for a data leak, and often the culprit is misconfigured cloud environments. This is an issue that seems to transcend business size, sophistication and industry.

In the past few months alone we have seen recruitment companies, major hotel chains and even Facebook fall foul of misconfiguration errors that have left very sensitive data open to potential abuse.

This issue hasn’t passed security professionals by – according to a recent report, 62% of cyber security and IT professionals described misconfiguration as the biggest threat to cloud security. The scale of the problem raises serious questions for how enterprises can maintain data security while utilising the cloud.

The safest cloud approach So how can security teams reduce the risk of a data leak through the cloud? One possible solution goes straight to the foundation of an organisation’s cloud strategy. The data suggests that opting for a single cloud or hybrid cloud approach, rather than a multicloud approach, can reduce the chance of a data breach. Multicloud – where organisations source their cloud solutions from more than one provider – is the most popular approach businesses are taking, with almost half of the respondents to Nominet’s survey stating that their organisation had a multicloud approach. By comparison, only 24% used a hybrid solution and 29% used cloud services from a single provider. Yet organisations adopting a multicloud approach were almost twice as likely to have suffered a data breach in the past 12 months than hybrid cloud users and single cloud users. After all, the greater the number of parties handling an organisation’s sensitive data, the greater that organisation’s exposure to risk is likely to be. Quickly, organisations can lose track of the data they have spread out across multiple providers, each with their own data security settings to configure. This is where mistakes can happen, and sensitive data left exposed.