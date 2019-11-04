Security Think Tank: Secure the cloud when negotiating contracts

I have previously made the call for getting the security basics right, and those basics apply irrespective of whether we are considering traditional or in-house IT, cloud-based IT or a hybrid mix of the two. Misconfigured IT can be damaging to any enterprise, but the rise in the use of cloud environments has brought with it an increase in damaging data breaches and data leaks.

That raises the question of where, in a cloud or hybrid environment, the responsibility for information security lies. The answer is simple: responsibility lies squarely with the enterprise. But as with anything “simple”, the devil is in the detail.

So what can infosec professionals do to improve the security posture of an enterprise where cloud or hybrid environments are used? The obvious is to ensure that good communications, working practices and agreed protocols are in place, maintained and used both with the in-house IT team and the cloud suppliers’ IT and infosec teams. That needs to be in place not only when systems are in production, but crucially during contract negotiations and design and implementation phases.

During the contract negotiation phase, it must be remembered that while systems can be outsourced either fully or partially – to cloud services, for example – the legal responsibility for security stays with the enterprise. That includes the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the UK’s Data Protection Act 2018, but can cover other industry, legal and regulatory requirements. It is during this negotiation phase that infosec professionals must ensure the contract with the cloud supplier, or any supplier of outsourced facilities or services, fully covers off the enterprise’s data security needs.

In previous times, outsourcing contracts have often been totally silent on security issues, or where it was mentioned, it was just one or two terse clauses that, in effect, said, “over to you…”. Today, you need to spell out what is required for the enterprise to comply with its legal, contractual and statutory requirements and a clause that just says, “… must be ISO 27001 certified…” is not sufficient.

It is instead necessary to spell out which ISO 27001 clauses must be complied with and, where necessary, how. For example, external and internet-based penetration testing weekly, monthly, and so on; internal security testing monthly, quarterly, and so on; change and incident management requirements; security and performance monitoring; reporting requirements; and an annual audit against ISO 27001 with the auditor’s opinion supplied to the enterprise. But this is not an exhaustive list – there will be other requirements depending on the enterprise and its use of external facilities.