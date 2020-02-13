Security Think Tank: Practical steps to achieve zero trust

Trust is an interesting concept. Consider “do you trust this person?” or “would I do business with this organisation?”. Trust is something that can be developed over time, but where do you start, because without trust, you wouldn’t do anything.

In the end, it comes down to an understanding of risk and exposure of a situation and the controls that could be put in place to mitigate risk and exposure, or at least reduce the risk and exposure to an acceptable level.

Zero trust in the context of a business or organisation is currently a hot topic, but what does it mean? In essence, the default situation is that nothing is trusted outside or inside of an organisation’s network and therefore controls must to be put in place to reduce risk to an acceptable level. In other words, defence in depth.

Two main trust factors are at play – people and technology – and there is an interplay between them. The starting point for these trust factors is a well-thought-out and up-to-date set of policies, standards, procedures and work practices, supplemented by detailed, up-to-date network documentation and asset inventories (information, software licences, hardware, and so on).

Technological considerations in zero trust Looking at the technology side, let's start with traffic incoming to a network from an external source, such as the internet or a partner network. Typically, this is initially controlled at the perimeter by a combination of firewalls architected with demilitarised zones (DMZs) supporting proxies, reverse proxies and terminating equipment that offers email, virtual private network (VPN) and client access termination from external networks and web browsing of the internet from the internal network. These proxy and terminating devices would typically run anti-virus, malware and spam prevention technologies and, where needed, provide access authentication and authorisation (AAA) services (proxied from an internal AAA system). Application-level firewalling (for example HTML, SQL) might also feature in the services offered on the DMZ. Next-generation security devices from a number of suppliers integrate some or all of these features and so can, in turn, offer network managers a unified view of their operation. The design of the internal network can then add further controls, such as network segregation and additional anti-virus and malware detection technologies, together with AAA controls over system and file access. Often, the human element forms the final control, be it someone receiving an email or browsing the internet. The effectiveness of this final control depends on education and a supportive, no-blame organisational culture. Again, this is defence in depth.

Zero trust – just another name for the basics? In network segregation, recommended practice is that key servers and services (such as NAS & SAN), company employees and guests are given their own Wi-Fi networks and, in larger organisations, thought can be given to putting some departments on their own networks. All these networks would then be connected together via firewall technology, which could be discreet firewalls, or utilise the firewall capabilities found in enterprise-level Ethernet switches, or be connected to an enterprise-level, multi-ported firewall, or a mix of all three approaches. The function of these internal firewalls is to provide isolation from the other networks, allowing connectivity based on IP address and port filtering. Additional functions, such as application-level firewalling or proxy capabilities, could also be included. The effectiveness of network segregation can be partially undermined if AAA policies and procedures are poor, are not rigorously enforced or are poorly implemented in technical controls.