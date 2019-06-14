Security Think Tank: Infosec needs to avoid FUD and keep it real

According to the 2017 Information security workforce study, employers are looking for infosec professionals with strong communication skills as well as analytical skills. But there is a gap between employer and candidate expectations, as this communication requirement was not seen as a priority for the infosec professionals responding to this study.

This neatly sums up an issue that many businesses and organisations are facing – business infosec requirements are not being fully met, and in this case, it is not a technical issue.

With this situation running in the background, many infosec professionals are feeling under-represented in the boardroom and that their senior directors do not understand the challenges and fiercely complex threat landscape they are being expected to navigate. Often, they are navigating this landscape with smaller than optimum teams and are struggling to retain skills, while not receiving, in their opinion, the senior management support and leadership they need.

However, according to a survey by Osterman Research, boards are saying they don’t understand the security reports they receive and both groups agree that risk is not always reduced as a result of their communication.

The same survey shows that 93% of the board members who responded indicated that some form of action will be taken against infosec professionals if they do not provide useful, actionable information. Given the shortage of skills in the infosec arena, this is a bold position.

So it is fairly clear that we have a pronounced and chronic communication problem and that the highly skilled infosec people that we have, and are recruiting, need to up their communication game. Boards are not off the hook either, because if they are communicating to their infosec people effectively, then this situation would be starting to self-correct, but it clearly isn’t.

The key question, when it comes to infosec professionals not communicating, is: do we mean can’t or won’t? If the infosec community is serious about getting more infosec professionals into the boardroom, then they must do more of the kind of reporting that boardrooms can actually digest and act upon.

This is something I started questioning a few years ago and, as a communicator in security, I felt that communications people could potentially be part of the solution. Last year, I was invited to speak at an Institute of Information Security Professionals (IISP) masterclass on this topic.

My goal in starting this conversation is to improve the understanding not only between infosec and the board, but also between infosec and the business at large. Not only could infosec teams use their comms specialists to help build boardroom reporting, communications and presentations in business language, but they could also be helping to identify key communicators in business units across the organisation.

In this way, the lexicon of risk and security would become an embedded part of understanding and practice at all levels of the business, including the board.