Security Think Tank: Covid-19 highlights need for embedded security

The novel coronavirus or Covid-19 is the latest event that is focusing the minds of global organisations. Large-scale events often cause businesses to look internally to understand how prepared they are for such circumstances.

However, this should be an ongoing activity, to continually analyse how global incidents affect their complex networks, people, processes and technologies.

This is no different for the role of a chief information security officer (CISO) and their security and resilience teams, which need to be embedded in the wider business.

International supply chains, a wider range of customer profiles and buying habits, risk and threat profiles, and developments in competition and legislation are all examples of how globalisation is challenging organisations’ cyber resilience.

Building a defence with input from senior executives In response to global events, there can be a tendency to react in the short term to limit exposure to risks and threats, yet in a digital world this is not a sustainable strategy. Growth and development are critical to business success, and security professionals need to engage more strategically with senior executives to understand their aspirations and how best to protect the business. This is not just about the nuts and bolts of the technology, but requires a focus on other aspects central to growing the business such as the people, culture and processes. Understanding what is critical to business success requires detailed discussions of what impacts the business can absorb if it is caught up in an attack or a global event. This may include downtime, customer numbers, financial losses and data breache,s and will vary according to geography, business objectives and legislation. Risk and security teams should then analyse the risks, threats and vulnerabilities, recognising that these too will depend on the assets involved, jurisdictions, security cultures, network segmentation, user policies or outsourcing arrangements. This will then enable security teams to assess how exposed the organisation is and put business cases forward for investments to build proportionate defences to keep within tolerances.

Detecting incidents quickly While these strategic decisions are vital, it is equally important to prepare to react quickly to a breach or unexpected event. Security teams should propose, agree and build monitoring skills, processes and technologies for critical assets to enable quick escalation and notification. To shore up defences, teams need to continually analyse the data from monitoring activities and external intelligence reporting. Over time, this builds a picture of the business environment, risks and threats, enabling more targeted defences and reactions to changes in the outside world. This data should be reported to senior executives to back up the case for investment in improved defences such as monitoring equipment, security awareness, access restrictions and notification systems.

Respond collaboratively Wherever a threat comes from, similar principles apply to managing it. That means technical, operational and strategic teams from across the business need to collaborate, using their diverse expertise and priorities to respond effectively; these teams need to have practised that response together. It is important that detected incidents are escalated quickly from security teams to the appropriate level to ensure the business tackles the priority areas first. Rehearsing technical, operational and strategic teams with regular crisis exercises is critical to improving reaction speed and efficiency, building familiarity on how teams interact and translate technical messages, and clarifying priorities for short-term and long-term incidents. Frequent training sessions and exercises will build relationships between the business and security teams to create the trust needed to respond more effectively.