It might be too soon to claim victory against Qakbot

The recent operation against the Qakbot (“Qbot”) botnet by the US’ FBI, Justice Department and their international partners is nothing short of commendable. By taking down this long-running botnet, we have been shown what is possible when the cyber security community works together to take on cyber threats. We are indeed stronger together. I hope this success will be the first of many, rather than an isolated victory. However, there is some cause to temper the current wave of optimism.

More infected devices might be out there The 700,000 devices number being quoted by the FBI is based on the contacts received by the adversarial servers that were taken over. This is a substantial number and might prove to be a killing blow to this botnet. However, even assuming that the malware removal command was successful in all cases, there might be other offshore servers that were untouched. My research team at Lumu Technologies has continued to detect contacts from Qbot after the botnet was supposedly taken down.

Getting rid of Qbot is just the first step Each of those 700,000 devices still represents a device where credentials were potentially stolen and are now for sale on the dark web. Qbot can also act as a backdoor to install other malware or persistence tools, so each of those devices needs to be checked for compromise. Read more about cyber criminal botnets A multinational law enforcement hacking operation disrupted the botnet infrastructure used to distribute the Qakbot trojan at the weekend, in a major setback for the cyber criminal underworld.

CISA warned of Truebot attacks in a joint advisory alongside the FBI, the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center.

The takedown of Emotet is a huge event with repercussions that will reverberate across the cyber criminal world, but unfortunately that’s not to say there will be much of a long-term impact.