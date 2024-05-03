IT Sustainability Think Tank: How CIOs can measure their carbon emissions and energy use

In today's rapidly changing world, CIOs increasingly recognise the significance of sustainability and environmental responsibility. As part of these efforts, measuring greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions has emerged as a crucial step toward effective carbon management.

By quantifying emissions, CIOs and IT directors can gain valuable insights that can drive decision-making, promote sustainability, and contribute to a greener future.

By understanding the emissions associated with different activities and processes, organisations can evaluate the environmental impact of potential choices. This knowledge enables them to choose sustainable alternatives, adopt cleaner technologies, and implement eco-friendly practices.

With ICT estates set to expand with ongoing digitalisation and the rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), it will be vital to understand, monitor and reduce the environmental impacts of ICT.

This will enable organisations to contain energy spending, reduce the ecological footprint of often complex global networks of devices, servers and users.

What to measure A carbon footprint is the measurement of your business’s total emissions from all sources, which are sub-divided into three internationally recognised categories, known as scopes: Scope 1: Direct emissions from operations that are owned or controlled by your company, such as fuel combustion from facilities and vehicles that your company owns or controls.This includes emissions from the combustion of fossil fuels, on-site fuel combustion, and process emissions. Calculating Scope 1 emissions provides insights into the immediate impact of an organisation’s activities on GHG emissions. Scope 2: Indirect emissions from the generation of purchased or acquired electricity, steam, heating or cooling consumed. Calculating Scope 2 emissions helps CIOs understand the environmental impact of their energy consumption and informs decisions on sourcing renewable or low-carbon energy alternatives.

Scope 3: All indirect emissions (not included in Scope 2) that occur in the value chain, including both upstream and downstream emissions. Examples include purchased raw goods, employee commuting and business travel. Scope 3 is the largest contributor towards a company’s total GHG emissions. Calculating Scope 3 emissions provides a holistic view of the ICT carbon footprint, including emissions associated with suppliers, customers, and product lifecycle. It enables teams to identify opportunities for emissions reductions beyond their immediate operations. You can use the following steps to calculate your business’s ICT footprint. While these need not be in the order shown below, many feed into each other: Understand and gather available data and identify gaps

Define key performance indicators (KPIs) and aligning these to the corporate net-zero vision and strategy

Define KPI calculations

Gather requirements for reporting mechanism

Build reporting mechanism and calculate footprint

Engage and train stakeholders on outputs

Analyse data and drive action