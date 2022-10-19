IT Sustainability Think Tank: Helping IT leaders avoid falling victim to greenwashing

It can be challenging to develop a sustainable tech strategy when there are various, and in some cases competing, stakeholder interests to manage across an entire business. However, the positive trend is that decision-makers are open to approving and implementing systems that better monitor, measure and manage sustainability.

This can be for a number of reasons. For example, the risk of fines and reputational damage from non-compliance with sustainability regulation, falling revenues if customers’ growing environmental and ethical expectations are not met, and restricted access to capital as funding becomes increasingly driven by environment, social and governance (ESG) factors.

The first step towards building a credible strategy is for IT leaders and CIOs to establish how tech plays into each line of the business, and then how ESG ties into each function, and measure their current performance.

This is central to creating a strategy that reflects the needs of each part of the organisation, which is what will ultimately get board buy-in and make the process of implementing solutions easier.

Empower CIOs to take the reins on sustainability goals Before any strategy is actioned, it needs to be put through a filter that ensures it is authentic and does not inch into greenwashing, as it can become easy to fall into this trap in an effort to create results quickly. “CIOs will play a big part in ensuring that systems are energy-efficient and the right ones are in place to track sustainability data and drive improvements. This is why they need to be brought along on the journey from the onset” Praveen Shankar, EY UK & Ireland This is where it is vital for IT leaders to be a core part in the development and implementation of the firm’s sustainability strategy, to help ensure that the company’s approach to IT is aligned to its sustainability commitments and ambitions. For example, the CIO can help determine whether the IT systems that will be put in place create operational efficiencies that reduce energy use across the organisation. While leaders are taking ESG very seriously, we are at an early stage where the perception could be that corporate ESG strategy is an afterthought in the business transformation agenda and vice versa. To combat this, CIOs should be empowered by the C-suite to work with all business departments to better understand how they can effectively use tech tools across the organisation as a way of aligning tech and sustainability goals into one. CIOs will also play a big part in ensuring that systems are themselves energy-efficient and the right ones are in place to track sustainability data and drive improvements, such as monitoring greenhouse gas emissions or employee diversity. This is why they need to be brought along on the journey from the onset.