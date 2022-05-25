How to leverage the artificial intelligence solar system

Artificial intelligence (AI) is on the priority list for every executive who uses technology to enable their business. And today, every business is a technology business. Despite the excitement around AI and investments in its capabilities, only about a third of companies say they’ve adopted leading operational practices for AI – but an increasing percentage are working toward that goal.

While AI is often seen as the golden ticket to take business operations into the 21st century – and it can – to do so, the technology must be approached specifically and strategically, not as an all-in-one solution.

In the universe of technology, one can picture a solar system of interdependent capabilities. At the core, cloud technology serves as the sun – a central power source fuelling and enabling other technologies. Underlying cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services or Google Cloud, provide the basis for other capabilities to flourish in the technology universe.

Rotating around cloud platforms, there are various AI planets in orbit that build off of cloud infrastructure to deliver solutions such as automation, machine learning, robotic process automation, and more. Many business leaders are eager to enter the orbit of artificial intelligence solutions, but must first start by building the necessary foundation for successful AI implementations.

Once the centre of the AI solar system is in place, to effectively unlock the power of AI, it’s important that business leaders understand what it is they are trying to solve. And while many suppliers have powerful offerings, AI is not one-size-fits-all in its approach or implementation. It takes several capabilities and applications to drive true end-to-end AI outcomes.

This ecosystem strategy can ultimately offer flexibility and stability for IT decision-makers looking to harness business data and drive meaningful results for their organisations. Key to demonstrating the importance of AI ecosystems is discussing current barriers a company is trying to overcome and what specific AI capabilities will solve for them.