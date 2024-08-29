Governments looking to "small IT” for greater project success

Governments are increasingly scaling down large technology initiatives in favour of smaller incremental digital investments that are generally easier to manage and control. That’s because oversized or “big IT” government projects are often a common, systematic cause of failure.

These project failures have negative consequences that have proven detrimental both to government service delivery and building citizen trust. This is leading to greater project fatigue and greater scrutiny.

Earlier this year, an inquiry examining the Australian government’s attempts to privatise the visa processing system and deliver new IT systems in Home Affairs was recently expanded to examine public sector IT projects more broadly.

Similarly, the Digital Transformation Agency’s GovERP reuse assessment recommended “focusing on smaller-scale projects over shorter time limits may help minimise ERP uplift delivery risks.”

It’s also putting pressure on government organisations to seek more modern, nimble approaches. A Gartner survey found that 46% of government respondents periodically or regularly conduct small technology projects to ensure success and business value, while only 44% report similar investment in major technology projects.

Key factors behind project failures So how can government IT leaders set up digital initiatives for success? Understanding the main causes of failure is a good starting point. Project failures can often be attributed to an unwillingness or inability of senior government executives to engage in effective decision making. The “chief executive” is the person in the position of controlling all resources associated with the project, and often they aren’t as engaged as would be ideal. More often than not, the business or mission units aren't either during the development process. Typically, this results in the project’s success not being adequately or reasonably defined, largely due to a lack of understanding of the project roadmap or what needs to occur for the release of a new product or feature to validate stakeholder needs and demands. Often, poor IT investment decision-making processes get in the way. It could be that schedules or cost estimates haven’t been developed in a collaborative fashion or well understood by all stakeholders. These need to be accepted and managed by a project team that includes both the business units and the IT organisation. In many cases, failure is a result of projects that are just overly large or ambitious. With massive change that is planned to be introduced via a “big bang” delivery, there is no incremental delivery. Success or failure is dependent on a classic boom and bust cycle. In preparation for a project going live, the failure of government executives to take responsibility for change management is a real issue. This means stakeholders, whether internal or citizens, aren’t well prepared and can lead to push back on using government services. It also leads to business processes that are not examined properly or reworked in advance of applying technology. Inadequate governance is another frequent cause of failure. The decision-making processes associated with the project are either too slow, not well informed or not authoritative. No project happens without having to make decisions and changes along the way and, although not particularly exciting, governance is critical to success. The final significant risk area for projects relates to a lack of in-house talent. It can be a case of the tail wagging the dog where the technology vendors or service providers are the only people with adequate depth of knowledge to really understand what's happening.