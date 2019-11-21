Collaboration is key to rapid adoption of govtech across Europe

Inter-government collaboration and private-public partnerships are the best ways for European governments to advance the adoption of emerging digital technologies, according to experts.

Delegates at the GovTech Summit 2019 in Paris on 14 November heard proposals about how these collaborations could work going forward, including the need for a civil service culture change, the use of regulatory sandboxes, and the creation of concrete key performance indicators (KPIs) to effectively measure the effects and progress of government digitisation.

“Last year, when we organised [the summit] for first time, I think we put govtech on the map, and we showed that senior-level politicians and officials were interested in what startups could bring to government,” Daniel Korski, co-founder and CEO of Public, told Computer Weekly.

“I think what we did this year was to show that this isn’t just sexy and new, it’s substantive and serious, and I think the breadth of conversations and the depth of engagement, by startups, officials and investors, show that this is a phenomenon that’s promising to deliver genuine change.”

However, the consensus at the summit was that the largest remaining barrier was citizens’ lack of trust, both in governments themselves and their private sector partners.

Speaking in a panel discussion about the risks and opportunities of government use of artificial intelligence, Jo Deblaere, chief operating officer and group chief executive, Europe at Accenture, said the continent had lost the battle for B2C (business to consumer) technology.

“We don’t have any Google, we don’t have any Facebook. Nine out of the top 10 [tech] companies worldwide are non-European,” he said, referring to the domination of the global tech industry by China and the US.

Speaking on the same panel, Norway’s minister of digitisation, Nikolai Astrup, said that although “we didn’t really participate in the battle at all”, there is still huge potential in Europe for business-to-business and business-to-government technology.

“The public sector in the US is far behind the public sector in Europe when it comes to making use of new technology,” he said.

“We already have a flourishing startup community around Europe, so I think using public purchasing power, which is enormous because we have big welfare states, to promote green innovation and a digital public sector is going to be key.”

Despite the huge purchasing power of many European states, government innovation processes, as well as those of large corporate entities, can often be cumbersome and slow-moving. As an alternative, many panellists highlighted the importance of startups to the spread of govtech across Europe, mainly because of their agility and problem-solving ability.

“We are in a world with increasing disruption, uncertainty and scarcity,” said Alexander Holt, head of the Scottish government’s CivTech programme, which works to bring private sector expertise into the public sector. “For public servants, that’s a very tricky place to be, but who are the people that thrive in that environment? It’s entrepreneurs.”

Changing the mindset of government Holt said startups’ ability to not only cope, but thrive off and adapt to uncertainty could go a long way to changing the mindsets of civil servants and government bodies dealing with digital transformation projects. “It’s moving from a conventional value extraction mentality to one which is about value creation,” he said. “So it’s about the sense of creating public value in partnerships, and that needs different mindsets and different models.” This was corroborated by Serbian prime minister Ana Brnabić, who said startups bring a competitive advantage because they “are offering solutions to problems that you didn’t even know you had”. Speaking on a panel about how to create the right conditions for govtech adoption, Brnabić said that, because of a lack of technological expertise, governments simply do not tender for the right systems. “To me, procurement needs to rely much more on an open data policy, because companies will be able to look at the things that are important to them and say: hey, did you know that you could do this much more efficiently?” she said. However, Faruk Tuncer, founder of smart governance platform Polyteia, said that while startups should play a bigger part in the digital transformation story, governments need to think carefully about the circumstances in which to deploy them. “We can bring flexibility, agility and cost-effectiveness,” he said, “but I would say that government should have a standpoint of where to develop and keep their own services, where to use big IT companies, and where to use medium-size companies.” Speaking on the same panel, Greece’s digital minister, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, said that while many European countries are already acting as govtech “innovation laboratories”, there need to be better lines of communication between them if the pace of adoption is going to increase across the continent. “What we need is to establish the bridges of learning from one another in proper fashion – in a direct and fast fashion – that we haven’t yet done,” he said. “It’s happened quite ad-hoc. “One idea would be to learn from one another, with one particular failure and one particular success in the context of a specific conference. This would have allowed us to get up to speed and quickly adopt best practices from other [EU] member states.”

The government has started to engage with the IT sector over how best to introduce emerging technologies in public service delivery – an initiative that, if successful, should be welcomed. Thoelken said there are two approaches to working on digital transformation or govtech projects – incremental or disruptive – but that “the forces of inertia are so strong that you cannot overcome them”. He added: “I am doubtful that incremental changes would work. I believe that we need disruptive zones where people are invited to experiment, are encouraged actually to take risks, and to try something new.” Speaking to Computer Weekly, Public’s Korski said culture change is really about the education of senior civil servants, who need to understand tech-related issues better in order to disseminate a less risk-averse, more innovation-ready mindset. “There are many senior people who have little experience with digital, don’t really understand the startup culture, and worry about ridiculous amounts of money,” he said. “The young people are more technologically proficient anyway, they’re not going to fail unless they feel they’re going to be sanctioned, and they won’t be sanctioned if the higher-ups understand what they’re dealing with.” In short, said Korski, “senior officials need to communicate a willingness to try things”. But regardless of whether this culture shift can occur within civil services, the general public still may not have trust in either the government of the day, or the private company it has chosen to partner with.