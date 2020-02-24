Gartner: How CIOs can lead organisational culture

When traditional ways of influencing company culture aren’t enough, what can a CIO do to inspire sustained behavioural change? The first step is understanding what “culture” means. Organisational culture is the expression of combined daily behaviours that are constantly changing and interacting. Each behaviour is guided by a unique combination of values, mindsets and practices.

By 2021, CIOs will be just as responsible as their human resource (HR) counterparts for leading workplace culture. To do that, however, CIOs must first understand how these values, mindsets and practices intersect. Leaders can directly influence how these three aspects affect behaviour and shape culture. They must also implement a tactical strategy to ensure that positive behaviours are identified, modelled, encouraged and ultimately rewarded.

Communicate consistent, strategy-aligned organisational values Workplace values guide decision-making, relationships and behaviours. Organisational values must align with an organisation’s goals, and should be reflected in leaders’ everyday decisions and behaviours. Lacking or unreliable leadership modelling of values can undermine workplace culture and even harm broader strategic objectives. Organisations cannot hope to see consistent and positive workplace behaviours until they have established consistent and strategy-aligned values. CIOs seeking to influence culture should be concerned with the IT organisation’s values in the first instance. If these group values are not clearly understood, personal values will form the basis for individual decisions and actions. Tactically, candid conversations with stakeholders across the workplace can help. CIOs should work with stakeholders to identify gaps and problems together, and share concerns with functional leaders. The next step is determining which values and behaviours map to the organisation’s desired culture and broader goals. Most important is demonstrating behaviours that CIOs would like to see imitated by the team.