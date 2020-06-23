Gartner: Are the real cloud wars about to begin?

Back in 2017, I discussed Oracle’s cloud strategy and how it was failing to win the cloud infrastructure war among its competitors (namely, Amazon and Google). Three years later, we are now looking at the new cloud wars between SAP, Microsoft and Google as the latter two diversify their offering to customers.

As a result, comparing these suppliers is complicated. Where some excel at compute/hardware, some outclass specific business process design, and others are best at insight and decision-making support, so you need to ask yourself which is most important to whom, and why.

Towards the end of 2017, a client asked me a question about the cloud. He said: “If I had a choice, why would I build anything, if I can get it in the cloud?” It was a fair question to ask, but I’d argue that it wasn’t necessarily the right one.

In this company, I saw huge potential to drive greater return on investment (ROI) by sharing data between divisions regarding such things as common customers for up-selling and cross-selling products and services, product data for better leverage and support, and global suppliers to help rationalise business spend.

I wanted to convey to the client the importance of data and analytics and how they could be used to best leverage this potential. However, as we discussed the various methods, processes and technologies that would help, the client brought up the cloud question.

Winners and losers The question stemmed from the topical belief at the time that Amazon and Google had already “won” the cloud war and that any technology the client may want, or ever need, ought to be on the cloud, where those companies were the default providers. What was unclear, however, was what the “cloud” actually was. For example, did Amazon really sell more cloud compute infrastructure than every other supplier? Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is not enterprise resource planning (ERP). The former is what IT uses to run its business; the latter is what businesses use to run their business – a distinction the client was not clear on. At the time, I put together a framework for the client that summarised the key differences in software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), IaaS and data as a service (DaaS), as follows: SaaS should be seen as standard business procedures as a service.

PaaS should be seen as a form of innovation or differentiation as a service.

IaaS should be seen as performance as a service.

DaaS should be seen as insight as a service. This framework aimed to explain what cloud really meant, what it was offering at the time, and perhaps predict where we might land in the future. For example, most clients assumed that “cloud” equated to IaaS. Can you remember articles from a year or two back stating that Amazon was leading cloud growth? This was, and is, a gross over-simplification. Amazon does very well in the infrastructure component of the cloud, but that was never the whole story. IaaS doesn’t help towards business productivity because it doesn’t change the way a business behaves. The battle in 2017 was an infrastructure battle and, in some ways, a phoney war before the real cloud war broke out.