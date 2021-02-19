Fixing government digital transformation – lessons from the early days of GDS

The UK government’s new strategic centre for digital, data and technology, The Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO), has a big challenge on its hands. How does it break the repeating cycle of digital government initiatives and deliver the long-promised transformation of our public services?

An objective, warts-and-all public discovery process would be a good start. It would provide the opportunity to learn from what’s happened in the past, baselining the good, the bad and the outright ugly of the past 20-plus years.

Back in its early days, we helped set up various Government Digital Service (GDS) programmes. We thought it’d be useful to revisit what we aimed to achieve in a couple of areas, such as central controls and the improved use of agile, to help inform that discovery.

Central controls The GDS central controls are often now referred to as “spend controls”. While the financial aspects are important and helped provide GDS with HM Treasury-backed authority, this is only one reason why they were introduced. When GDS started, there was little insight at the centre into what was happening across Whitehall. Without baseline evidence, it was hard to know what was going well, what was going badly and where central assistance or co-ordinated, collaborative working between departments might help. To inform our planning, we needed a single view across government of everything that was happening or planned. It was an essential part of situational awareness and mapping the landscape – our own systematic discovery, if you like. Our purpose in establishing the central controls was to provide this missing insight: the contracts in place (with whom, what for, their duration, cost, and so on), the work being planned, the open standards being worked to, the technologies, the costs and budgets and where they went, the legacy estate, and the staff and contractors in place. So, everything that could provide an informed, collective view across Whitehall and enable us to build out a shared and co-ordinated pipeline of current and planned policies, programmes and systems. “Organisations are encouraged to work with controls teams to submit forward looks (including for their arms-length bodies) to the Cabinet Office on a regular basis through pipeline reports. Forward looks will also be complemented with meetings between organisations and controls officials.” Source: Extract from ‘Organisation’s responsibilities, Cabinet Office controls 2014’ It proved remarkably difficult and slow to get the baseline data required. There was (and is) no common chart of accounts across Whitehall to identify what is being spent where, with whom, why and on what. Even within a single department, a comprehensive central view rarely exists. Some of the data we had to acquire directly from departments’ suppliers and industry analysts. Yes, it was that bad. On the back of developing this single authoritative and public view, we also wanted to improve in-house capabilities. By gathering the data, we’d know what skills and talent were needed to tackle common needs and problems. “The bench” became our internal nickname for the development of a virtual pool of talent to be provided both in-house, from small suppliers and others. This technical resource could be drawn on by whoever needed it and would provide expert knowledge spanning everything from legacy systems running Cobol, to .Net to Ruby on Rails, and from Wardley mapping to using agile at scale – whatever skills and expertise were needed to enable us to work collectively and effectively together across Whitehall.

Agile The use of agile in government long predates GDS, as this Computer Weekly article and the National Audit Office describe. However, it was not often well-applied either in-house or among the supplier base. Where agile was used, it often tended to reinforce longstanding departmental policy stovepipes, technical design and isolated programme management and delivery, just as waterfall had done. This problem was also highlighted as one of the significant “learnings” from the 25 GDS “digital exemplars ” . While the exemplars aimed to work to shared principles and design standards, they also proceeded in silos, working alongside rather than with each other. “Share resources: services, information, data and software components must be shared in order to encourage reuse, avoid duplication and prevent redundant investments. Reuse includes the use of existing services and capabilities that already exist outside of government where they provide best value for money – e.g. identity verification, fraud and debt management, cloud-based commodity services.” Source: Extract from ‘The technology code of practice, GDS chief technology officer 2013’ Without a meaningful central controls process and a comprehensive view across Whitehall, even where agile was well used, it became hostage to existing policy, programme and organisational silos rather than contributing to an integrated cross-government approach. As has happened so often from 1994 onwards, the primary focus retreated into the improvement of government websites delivering silo experiences rather than on developing more modern, flexible and relevant public services. Today, much of what is called agile just simply isn’t. Instead of being an iterative, continuing process of public service improvement, it’s a silo project. It’s waterfall by another name — a series of sequential steps labelled Discovery, Alpha, Beta, Live. Discovery often lacks a meaningful evidential base and objective rigour. It seldom engages at the early critical stages of social or economic need, policy research, analysis, inception and design. It’s typically reduced instead to user research and website design to implement a predetermined, top-down policy decision. As such, it’s become worryingly equivalent to writing an old-school technology business case. Neither should discovery be solely an upfront early stage. It needs to be a continuing process that informs improvements throughout alpha and beta stages and long after going live. Instead, the use of agile in Whitehall has largely defaulted to automating silo policies, processes and operations.

Afterwards The abolition of the chief technology officer (CTO) role and associated Office of the CTO within GDS saw the push towards open standards, cross-government platforms, better use of data and application programming interfaces (APIs), updating of central platforms, “the bench” and so on, all begin to decline in importance relative to the focus on websites and website service design. After a promising start and considerable work on developing a live, dynamic pipeline and collaborative series of pan-Whitehall common interest groups – open source, agile, legacy, open standards, data – a prevailing view developed among some senior officials that none of this was necessary. “Old stuff” – meaning contracts, technologies, legacy IT and more – would simply be magically replaced by “new stuff” over the coming years. It was all somehow going to be easy, facilitated by sheep-dipping civil servants via “101 instant expert” courses at new digital academies – courses that largely reinforce the dysfunctional split between policy and technology by focusing on downstream implementation aspects such as agile and “digital” project management. The single, authoritative central controls atrophied into the much narrower process of spend controls. As a result, there remains little overall insight at the centre. The openly published and continuously updated pan-Whitehall pipeline has never happened. Agile has often become a camouflaging badge of convenience pinned on top of the status quo. As the National Audit Office has observed: “Effective governance and accountability structures are vital if teams are to use an agile approach to deliver successful projects.” In the absence of the insight and collaboration provided by central controls, the ability to implement meaningful change at scale and to explore and pool policies, capabilities, standards, products, services and processes was also lost.