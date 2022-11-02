Fewer CIOs have a seat on the board but we still need technology leaders

It wasn’t so very long ago that IT was confined to the back office, contained within its own end-of-the-corridor function and regarded mainly as a form of infrastructure support.

Now, all that’s changed – narrow “IT” has become all-embracing technology and is seen as a crucial enabler, a dynamic connector (internal and external) and a tool for competitive advantage.

Despite economic headwinds and an uncertain global environment, investment intentions in tech are at their third-highest level in 15 years, the 2022 Nash Squared Digital leadership report reveals.

However, as technology spreads throughout the business, some things are changing. Counterintuitively, perhaps, fewer CIOs and digital leaders sit on the board now than was the case a few years ago (65% now, 71% in 2017). But that is really because technology is now seen as part of everyone’s responsibility, a ubiquitous enabler and simply part of how business is done.

This democratisation of technology still needs a leader – rather than being left to “gifted amateurs” – and this is usually still the CIO. But it is actually incredibly encouraging and healthy that discussion of technology has become part of business as usual at board level.

Digital leaders bringing board benefits Nevertheless, our research shows that having a digital leader on the board delivers small but significant benefits – such as better customer experience and time-to-market for new products. This is a demonstration of the value that technology specialists bring to the top table: versed in agile methodologies, they are used to creating and managing fast bursts of change. This includes structuring change management programmes, so that they land well and add value quickly. It is a key capability, and never more so than in today’s uncertain and unpredictable environment. Almost nine in 10 digital leaders say their business is experiencing more change and disruption than ever before. Organisational agility, adaptability and innovation become key, along with laser-focused operational efficiency and the ability to get more out of what businesses already have.

Investment prioritisation CIOs and digital leaders are right on the leading edge of enabling the business to survive, adapt and thrive. They have come such a long way since the days of simply “keeping the lights on” and have much, much more to bring to the table as the transformation journey continues. Unsurprisingly perhaps, given current conditions, we see signs in this year’s research of investment into some emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data slowing a little. I expect this to be a pause, a taking stock and prioritisation, before the pace picks up again. Certainly, I would counsel digital leaders to be bold and not let short-term factors deflect them from long-term commitment to technology transformation which, after all, can be a key enabler of productivity and innovation gains.