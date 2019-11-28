Ensuring your supplier onboarding process doesn’t undercut small suppliers

The world is more interconnected than ever before, and global business operations are increasingly using third-party suppliers.

At the same time, regulatory bodies around the world and consumers themselves are pushing companies to become more inquisitive and more stringent about ensuring that the third parties they work with are conducting business legally and ethically and do not represent a security or privacy threat. This is a good thing: it signals a palpable shift toward proactively fighting foul play.

With the enforcement of anti-bribery and corruption legislation on the rise, having effective third-party risk management programmes in place is becoming a necessity for any company with a global footprint. But, as highlighted at a recent roundtable event hosted in London, there can be unintended consequences.

Discussing the results of research into the third-party risk management practices of UK companies, Markus Schulz, global head of financial crime compliance controls at Standard Chartered Bank, warned that the trend towards more thorough vetting supplier vetting can sometimes prevent smaller organisations and startups from bidding for business.

We’ve seen evidence of this. In an effort to standardise policies and procedures related to supplier onboarding, and ensure their consistent application, some companies fall into the trap of implementing a rigid one-size-fits-all approach.

Third-party risk management processes typically involve assessing suppliers against criteria from regulators using a questionnaire. These criteria aren’t problematic when applied to larger, more established suppliers, who should have no issue answering the following kinds of questions:

What was the date of your last external audit and details of auditors?

Has your company carried out an anti-bribery risk assessment?

Does your company have a modern slavery / human trafficking policy?