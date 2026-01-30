Diversity Think Tank: We can’t afford to roll back DEI

We are experiencing a deliberate, and often quiet, roll back of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within UK businesses which will have long-term damaging effects for the tech sector and wider economy. The implications of these roll backs are, put simply, a reversal in progress and a reinforcement of deep systemic inequality.

With pressure to reduce costs and stay afloat in challenging economic times many businesses cite the cost of DEI initiatives and policies as being prohibitive to doing business. This is short sighted. A 2020 study by McKinsey which gathered data from 1,000 organisations revealed that gender-diverse businesses are 25% more likely to have higher profits, with that number increasing to 36% for ethnically and culturally diverse businesses.

The risk of turning away So, what are the actual implications of the roll back in DEI initiatives? If you are experiencing a change in DEI activities within your organisation it’s useful to consider whether this is because DEI is being de-prioritised or whether the organisation is re-framing what DEI means within the context of its organisational strategy. If efforts are being de-prioritised then potential implications include: 1. A shift in workplace culture When DEI is no longer a priority the risk is that some employees become more vulnerable to discrimination, micro-aggressions and systemic disadvantages. They may lack the structures and mechanisms to ensure their voices and perspectives are heard, in the worst-case scenario they may be actively silenced. Practically, you might see this in meetings where the same people contribute regularly, and the same people struggle to contribute their ideas and perspectives. Over time you may notice your teams becoming more homogenous. There is an active disadvantage in having a team where all members come from a similar background, have a similar thinking style, are of the same gender, race or education background. You create an echo-chamber which inhibits creativity and innovation. This can erode the deep cultural fabric of an organisation. 2. Loss of Innovation and Competitiveness A BCG study suggests that increasing the diversity of leadership teams leads to more and better innovation and improved financial performance. In today’s economic climate, coupled with the opportunities and risks artificial intelligence (AI) brings to the way we do business, businesses need to stand out and continue to truly innovate to remain competitive. This requires resilience and a commitment to building and nurturing loyal talent within organisations. 3. Damage to Employer Brand and Talent Retention As Gen Z, and eventually Gen Alpha, enter the workforce businesses will need to consider the expectations of a younger workforce. Gen Z is the first generation to grow up in a fully digital world with ready access to a wealth of information to shape their perspectives. Emerging research shows that their expectations are to find employment which is financially secure, supports overall well-being, and aligns to their values. For many individuals who represent Gen Z within the workforce DEI is not optional, it is a necessity. To remain relevant businesses need to consider how they will meet the expectations of the younger generations and their future leaders. 4. Widening Societal Gaps Businesses influence our society, employers can promote and sustain upward mobility, economic empowerment and equitable opportunities. Stalling or stopping DEI initiatives will entrench existing inequalities particularly with regards to race, gender, disability, sexuality, and socioeconomic background. This is harmful to our societal values and norms and will have a ripple effect to our social services and societal structure.

Protecting the progress so far Whilst it’s key to maintain and protect progress which has been made in business as a result of successful and thoughtful DEI initiatives it might be time for a reframe. Creativity, innovation and diverse perspectives are key to a business being resilient and adaptable in today’s world. Responsible businesses will not only prioritise DEI they will also consider their approach to the climate emergency and their ethical values in the way they do business. As a result there’s an opportunity for businesses who want to remain relevant to reshape how DEI initiatives are funded and delivered. Here’s what can be done: 1. Integrate DEI into the overall strategy DEI should not sit within one department, rather it should be embedded across all functions of the organisations from recruitment, marketing, leadership and service and/or product design. In this way DEI approaches should influence the day-to-day practices within an organisation, shaping culture and behaviour without requiring high investment. 2. Transparent leadership If it matters, it should be measured. Leadership teams and company boards should be measuring their progress on inclusion alongside their bottom line. The numbers will start to speak for themselves. Leaders who prioritise transparent and open communication, including public reporting on workforce diversity and the gender pay gap are more likely to develop loyalty both internally and with their clients. 3. Build a network of strong allies Organisational behaviours and practices that lack inclusivity are often inherently discriminatory and can contribute to a toxic and unproductive workplace culture. Build alliances and find allies. It’s extremely challenging for one individual to speak out however building a constructive case as a group could contribute to significant change and impact within your organisation. DEI initiatives are inherently hard because they challenge the status quo, therefore it makes sense to co-create solutions and share the load.