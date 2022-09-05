Data-driven government needs practical steps

Data-driven government is not new, or innovative – but it is essential to underpin policy and operational decision-making. Despite this having been central to government digital strategy for years, we are still struggling to see the outcomes, especially outside pockets of the pandemic response.

We know the problems – legacy technologies, a skills gap and cultural blockers – but what practical steps can we take today that will actually move the needle so that all public services are designed in a way that truly benefits citizens?

We talk a lot about user values in digital transformation, and working with data is no different. It is slightly astonishing how much money is put into building data platforms without applying the same techniques that we use when creating a digital system. For instance, if you were building a website, you would use user research to identify problems, test ideas and validate solutions, and only then deliver to those requirements.

Across the public sector, a lot of expensive data platforms are created with a “build it and they will come” mentality. This ignores what people really need, so the systems are not adopted and, as a result, those platforms are deemed failures.

Instead, we should build data platforms with the same techniques we use when creating anything digital. If you fix problems that people have, you make things easier for them, and a data platform will become sticky because there is a reason to use it.

Finding balance is critical for both the creation of a data platform but also the use of it. The data space moves fast, and it is worth remembering that what you are building will only last so long. This means you must balance this new-thing-versus-old-thing mentality. But, equally, you don’t want to just keep adding new tools to the toolkit. Iterate for as long as you need to really deliver value for the people you are designing for. Creating space for innovation is crucial – but don’t underestimate new tech fatigue.

Create a shared language One significant blocker to the adoption of data-driven practices is a lack of a common language. It is too easy for one term to have numerous meanings within an organisation. Moving to a domain-driven, product view of data can help. We have found domain-driven development to be a great starting point. It’s an idea that allows you to view your organisation as a set of bounded domains and identify the root of terms and their meaning. This allows you to create an organisational data model to clarify meanings and foster better conversations between teams. Once you really understand your organisation in this way, you can start building a common vocabulary, where terms such as “person” and “property” have the same meaning (or at least an agreed one!) to all. The reason that data platforms fail is rarely due to the technology – it’s often because of the culture behind its use. Even something as simple as ownership can cause issues. It is usually clear to teams that they are responsible for the data in the databases that they look after. What is less clear to them is that the data still belongs to them once it has been copied into a data platform. Helping the teams to feel connected to the platform, because they use it to solve a problem, will give them a reason to care about their data once it’s in there. This extends to governance and legal issues, too – the data doesn’t stop being the team’s responsibility just because it has been copied. There is a cultural aspect of making sure you train all your people to be data literate too. Data literacy can take different shapes, but you are never going to become a data-mature organisation if you haven’t been through a cultural shift.

Architect your technology to be replaced Creating technology to be replaced is hard to do in the digital and data space. There are foundational pieces that you should put in place that won't change. But, equally, try to use open technology as much as you can. There is a cost with open-source frameworks. They are free to use, but they can be expensive to maintain. But by using open technology, you can take your data and shift it from one system to another without having to rewrite everything. The days of having a governance committee that reviews all things data feels opposite to what we have done within the digital sector.

