iaremenko - stock.adobe.com
Courting Global Talent: How can Web3 Startups Attract the Best Developers in the World?
James Strudwick, executive director at Web3 tech startup Starknet Foundation, on how to attract the best talent in the Web3 space
One of the interesting developments right now is the intersection between AI and Web3. From the creation of AI agents integrated into Web3 decentralised applications to the impact of generative AI on Web3 gaming, Web3 is once again at the forefront of technological innovation. However, if Web3 companies want to capitalise on these exciting possibilities with AI, they must nurture their most valuable asset— global talent.
Building a team of the best talent is one of the most challenging aspects of any business in almost every sector - especially in Web3. Much has been said about the critical shortage of Web3 developers and how demand for Web3 expertise far exceeds the available talent pool. Consequently, Web3 companies must cast their net far and wide with their recruitment efforts. However, the need to fill roles should not come at the expense of merit-based recruitment or minimize the need to assess the candidates suitability not only for the position but also for the company's culture.
A clear philosophy and transparency must underpin the hiring process
Any company without concrete values guiding its recruitment will often hire quickly and in the end obtain regrettable results. Web3 projects are no exception. Fortunately, there are a number of pre-established values in Web3 that can help offset this tendency: community, inclusivity, sustainability, and collaboration. These beliefs should be the guiding frameworks behind any Web3 startup's hiring policy, enabling them to assess candidates with a clear understanding of whether the applicant's character aligns with the company's DNA.
High-performing people are needed in Web3 who can not only bring their own unique experiences to an organisation, but whose broader values very much align with the company's guiding principles. The focus of any hiring strategy should never be quantity over quality, as this will almost always result in disappointment and wasted time. Hiring people who are the right fit - measured by how well the candidate exemplifies the company's overarching values - should be non-negotiable.
Likewise, transparency, another of Web3's core tenets, should be baked into every step of the hiring funnel, and it comes in two modes. Firstly, Web3 companies should be aware of their unique value proposition and amplify this in their external marketing efforts. It is important to highlight what makes your project unique, as it will help candidates determine if they will be a proper fit, particularly from a cultural perspective, for the organisation - essentially self-selecting themselves for the role.
Secondly, Web3 startups must be transparent about the challenges, and opportunities, inherent within a role. The fact is that Web3 is a unique space, and not every candidate will be familiar with the range of concepts, technologies, and programming languages, such as Cairo, zero knowledge proofs, and validity rollups, hence increasing the recruitment challenges. But, rather than downplaying the more challenging aspects, Web3 startups should be upfront about them while also highlighting how the role will positively impact career growth.
Hire for a variety of experiences but still be driven by merit
Innovation, another touchstone of Web3, often comes from a workforce with various voices, backgrounds, and experiences working harmoniously to produce new ways of thinking, seeing, and connecting with the world. Representation of underrepresented demographics across an organization, from top to bottom, prevents bias when designing systems, promotes ethical governance, and encourages meritocracy — all crucial to a flourishing Web3 ecosystem.
However, pushing for different experiences in your team should not come at the expense of quality — a tricky balancing act. Hiring managers should prioritise finding the best person for the role by putting candidates through a comprehensive interview process to mitigate any systematic bias. Some practical methods include giving candidates trial projects, asking competency-based questions, requesting previous samples of work, and carrying out reference checks.
From an operational context, Web3 companies can implement tried-and-tested remote collaboration tools like Slack, Discord, Notion or Telegram. These tools enable people from different geographic regions to interact and collaborate seamlessly, helping to overcome a number of challenges for distributed teams.
Web3 companies can attract talent globally by offering grants, investing in educational programmes, providing access to open-source projects, and attending global conferences. These initiatives also give Web3 startups a chance to showcase their cutting-edge technology to pique the interest of talented candidates and convince them to apply for vacancies.
The ultimate goal of Web3 - which separates it from its traditional counterpart - is a decentralised ecosystem that promotes participation and removes inequalities. Yet to achieve this, Web3 must attract the best people from all walks of life and parts of the world. It is undeniably a tall order, but by having a concrete philosophy and ethos that weaves through the company - which stays true to the principles of Web3 - ensuring a variety of backgrounds are represented across the organisation and possessing a global outlook that is exemplified in business' operations - attracting and retaining global and talent will be a much smoother process.
James Strudwick is executive director at Web3 tech startup Starknet Foundation, an independent Web3 organisation dedicated to supporting and advancing Starknet, a developer platform and ecosystem where builders and entrepreneurs come together to reinvent the digital world.