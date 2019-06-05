Collaboration between local public services and industry is key to innovation

We need to ensure that collaboration is more than just a buzzword – that it becomes the norm across our digital ecosystem. Collaboration is more than just sharing knowledge and experiences, which are very important things – there also needs to be a shared ambition for all the key players.

The highly anticipated London Office for Technology and Innovation (LOTI) can be the model for what good collaboration in a region looks like. Significantly, it is launching during London Tech Week on 10 June, a week that celebrates how tech can have a profoundly positive impact in society and business.

LOTI will act as a collaborative vehicle to strengthen the London boroughs’ ability to innovate, build common capability and to scale up digital innovation across the capital’s public services – a worthwhile mission given the complexities of local government.

LOTI provides an important step as London looks to achieve its ambition to create world-leading smart places and communities where citizens want to live, work and thrive. If done right, LOTI could provide a model for other regions to adopt to scale up innovation and best practice.

Local government challenges There is a familiar narrative around local government – fragmented and hard to navigate if you are a small business or new entrant – yet it is one of the most exciting markets for innovation because of the number of lines of business it is responsible for. This means technology can make a real difference to the lives of citizens. That is why initiatives such as LOTI should be commended for bringing together local public services – but suppliers are an important part of this ecosystem, and should also be included. It is not about suppliers selling to councils, but rather working together to create the conditions for meaningful transformation. Suppliers need to be part of the conversation. You need the infrastructure in place for collaboration. That means interoperability and standards, and if they are to succeed, suppliers need to be part of the journey. Read more about local government IT Government launches £7.5m digital innovation fund for local councils.

After 15 years leading technology in Leeds, Dylan Roberts is building a digital ecosystem for the entire region, even looking at how digital services can help extend life expectancy for local people.

TechUK calls for councils to establish digital boards. It is not about what is the latest technology for councils to use, but what is the problem that technology can help solve? Earlier this year, TechUK and the Local Government Information Unit brought together local authorities and industry to interrogate the challenges facing children’s services, and how they can help manage demand on children’s services and support prevention strategies. It was a great example of people coming together with a shared purpose and highlighting the art of the possible. Also, for LOTI to realise its ambition to improve London’s capacity to experiment and collaborate on digital and data innovation, it needs to be able to access the latest innovations, which often means small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). TechUK’s report, Procuring for innovation and growth, highlighted the lack of pre-procurement industry engagement, a sub-optimal understanding of how smaller businesses can address public sector needs, and the difficulty in sharing good practice. If remedied, this could make a real difference to engagement with SMEs. Local public services need to harness the expertise and innovation that SMEs can bring in order to ensure that public service delivery keeps pace with demand and expectations. LOTI could be that vehicle for London. We were pleased to see Eddie Copeland appointed LOTI director. Copeland has a deep understanding of both the opportunities and the challenges of implementing new digital technologies to address the City’s most pressing problems, while seeing the potential it has in re-imagining outcomes and the places we live.