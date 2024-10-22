Becoming a CIO: Eight tech roles to take you to the top

A Chief Information Officer in the fullest sense is someone who sits on the executive committee (Exco) or board, reports to the CEO, and is responsible for contributing to and implementing the business strategy, through technology. Not all CIOs we come across meet these criteria – some, for example, don’t actually sit on the Exco or board.

The Nash Squared Digital Leadership Report found that around 30% do not - the fact they are not Exco roles means that their value is in operational, rather than strategic, matters. It’s the leap to influencing strategy that is where the real transition to executive seniority is made.

When it comes to the key attributes of a CIO, it’s really all about qualities and attributes that help the individual contribute to strategic business value through technology:

Strategic Vision : The ability to align IT strategy with business objectives, and a vision of how technology can be leveraged to deliver real commercial and competitive advantage.

: The ability to align IT strategy with business objectives, and a vision of how technology can be leveraged to deliver real commercial and competitive advantage. Leadership and Management : Experience in leading large teams and managing complex projects. For this, strong communication skills are a must.

: Experience in leading large teams and managing complex projects. For this, strong communication skills are a must. Technical Expertise : A solid foundation in IT, including infrastructure, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies.

: A solid foundation in IT, including infrastructure, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. Business Acumen : Understanding of business processes, finance, and how technology impacts the bottom line.

: Understanding of business processes, finance, and how technology impacts the bottom line. Change Management: Experience in leading organisational change, particularly in the context of digital transformation.

For anyone with their sights on becoming a future CIO, there are a number of senior IT leadership roles that naturally improve an individual’s chances as and when the opportunity arises.

Here are four ‘clear and obvious’ IT leadership positions that may provide a route to the technology summit:

1. Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Overview : CTOs focus on the technological strategy and innovation within a company. They lead efforts in technology adoption, product development, and R&D.

: CTOs focus on the technological strategy and innovation within a company. They lead efforts in technology adoption, product development, and R&D. Relevance : The CTO role is closely related to the CIO, with a focus on external-facing technology, making it a natural pathway to the CIO role, especially in tech-driven companies.

: The CTO role is closely related to the CIO, with a focus on external-facing technology, making it a natural pathway to the CIO role, especially in tech-driven companies. To make the jump to CIO: A CTO will be a prime candidate for CIO and it will be a logical, even lateral step in some cases.

2. IT Director/Head of IT Overview : IT Managers or Directors oversee the day-to-day operations of the IT department, including infrastructure management, software development, and IT support services.

: IT Managers or Directors oversee the day-to-day operations of the IT department, including infrastructure management, software development, and IT support services. Relevance : This role builds a deep understanding of the organisation's IT landscape and the ability to manage teams and budgets, which are critical for a CIO.

: This role builds a deep understanding of the organisation's IT landscape and the ability to manage teams and budgets, which are critical for a CIO. To make the jump CIO: For a Head of IT, becoming a CIO could be the next step up, most likely at a similar organisation in the same sector where they have the experience and knowledge needed.

3. Chief Data Officer (CDO) Overview : CDOs manage data governance, data management, and analytics initiatives.

: CDOs manage data governance, data management, and analytics initiatives. Relevance : In data-driven organisations, managing and leveraging data effectively is key, making the CDO role a strong precursor to the CIO position.

: In data-driven organisations, managing and leveraging data effectively is key, making the CDO role a strong precursor to the CIO position. To make the jump to CIO: A CDO is more likely to become a CTO next, rather than stepping directly up to CIO (although it could happen). Any data-driven business would naturally be an environment where they could flourish – and potentially take the top role.

4. Head of IT Security/CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) Overview : The CISO is responsible for the security of the organization's information systems and data.

: The CISO is responsible for the security of the organization's information systems and data. Relevance : With the increasing importance of cybersecurity, experience in this area is becoming more valuable for aspiring CIOs.

: With the increasing importance of cybersecurity, experience in this area is becoming more valuable for aspiring CIOs. To make the jump to CIO: It’s unlikely for a CISO to become CIO as their next role – they need to hold a senior position with a broader strategic remit first. But that deep knowledge of security could be a great positive for them further down the track. There are other positions too that are a little less senior and may come earlier in an individual’s career, which in my experience can be high-potential development roles towards the top.

5. Director of Digital Transformation/Innovation Overview : This is in itself a fairly senior role that focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives within the organisation, including the adoption of new technologies and digital processes.

: This is in itself a fairly senior role that focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives within the organisation, including the adoption of new technologies and digital processes. Relevance : Leading digital transformation efforts helps build the strategic vision needed for a CIO role.

: Leading digital transformation efforts helps build the strategic vision needed for a CIO role. To make the jump to CIO: Transformation is a great grounding because it brings in so many aspects of systems, IT and business performance. It may just be a case of the individual broadening their experience where they can and looking for an organisation with a CIO vacancy that has also undergone a transformation.

6. IT Program/Project Manager Overview : These professionals manage large-scale IT projects, ensuring they are delivered on time, within budget, and meet business requirements.

: These professionals manage large-scale IT projects, ensuring they are delivered on time, within budget, and meet business requirements. Relevance : Project management experience is valuable for a CIO, who needs to oversee multiple large initiatives and ensure alignment with business goals.

: Project management experience is valuable for a CIO, who needs to oversee multiple large initiatives and ensure alignment with business goals. To make the jump to CIO: The path to CIO is likely to involve the individual building their career up through the transformation/programme management route to director level, gaining more years of experience, and then looking out for a suitable opportunity.

7. Enterprise Architect Overview : Enterprise Architects design and implement the IT infrastructure and systems that support the organisation's business strategy.

: Enterprise Architects design and implement the IT infrastructure and systems that support the organisation's business strategy. Relevance : This role requires strategic thinking and a comprehensive understanding of both business and technology, key skills for a CIO.

: This role requires strategic thinking and a comprehensive understanding of both business and technology, key skills for a CIO. To make the jump to CIO: The most likely route for a technical expert like an Enterprise Architect is to move up through the technical side, setting their sights on becoming a CTO. From there, a CIO role could follow.

8. Office of the CIO Overview : Office of the CIO acts as a liaison between the IT department and other business units, ensuring that IT services align with business needs.

: Office of the CIO acts as a liaison between the IT department and other business units, ensuring that IT services align with business needs. Relevance : This role builds the ability to bridge the gap between technology and business, a crucial skill for a CIO.

: This role builds the ability to bridge the gap between technology and business, a crucial skill for a CIO. To make the jump to CIO: These teams are already well engaged with the role of CIO and the business, and for the right person it could be a natural step to the CIO role itself further down the line.