Canvas breach hit 160 UK unis but caused limited damage

The April 2026 cyber incident that hit Infrastructure Holding’s Canvas learning management system (LMS) is now thought to have affected approximately 160 British higher education institutions but its general impact in the UK was limited, according to a review of the data breach published by the Cyber Monitoring Centre (CMC).

The CMC was established in 2025 with the objective of measuring the impacts of major cyber events – which it ranks on a ‘hurricane’ scale of one to five. It has previously reported on both the Marks & Spencer and Jaguar Land Rover cyber attacks.

The CMC said that the estimated UK financial impact from the Canvas breach was actually below its minimum category threshold – a Category 1 event is required to have a loss of £10m or impact more than 0.01% of UK organisations – therefore it has not carried out a formal assessment.

Instead, it set out to conduct a review to better understand the financial impact of data breach incidents, inform the future development of its analysis model and gain deeper insight into cyber risk factors in higher education to add to its body of knowledge and better help institutions improve their resilience.

“Approximately 160 UK higher education institutions were affected, although disruption was generally limited in duration and scope due to mitigating factors,” said the CMC in its review brief.

“This event illustrates how data breach events can differ from large-scale disruption events in their financial profile. In this case, losses appear to be driven more by response, recovery and risk management activity than by prolonged business interruption.

“It also reinforces that sector-specific characteristics matter. In higher education, reliance on human-led delivery and the availability of alternative teaching methods contributed to resilience that may not exist in more automated sectors,” wrote the review’s authors.

ShinyHunters strikes again The incident was first reported at the end of April when Infrastructure identified unauthorised access to the Canvas LMS – which is now known to have been orchestrated by the ShinyHunters hacking collective. The cyber gang was able to exfiltrate confidential data including usernames, email addresses, course and enrolment information, student IDs and – in some instances – messaging data. ShinyHunters sought to extort Infrastructure, publishing lists of victims, disrupting the LMS, and defacing virtual learning environments (VLEs). Contrary to all accepted advice, it is now known that Infrastructure gave in to ShinyHunters demands and paid an undisclosed sum of money to destroy the stolen data. The CMC said that at the time of the assessment there was no evidence to suggest ShinyHunters had moved laterally into other institutional systems, but there remains some residual risk relating to the stolen data, which may yet be used for phishing or social engineering.