ITS, Nufibre extend UK broadband offerings

With the UK independent broadband provider sector seeing increased business pressures, two altnets in the country – ITS and Nufibre – have announced steps to improve customer services.

As part of the next phase of its investment in its national network built specifically for business use, B2B full-fibre operator ITS has announced it is extending its full-fibre network into 13 additional towns and cities across England, Scotland and Wales.

The move is designed to bring more organisations within reach of high-capacity connectivity, giving businesses greater choice and creating more opportunity for ITS partners to serve customers that need resilient, scalable services to support cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and other data-intensive applications.

Coventry, Huddersfield and Loughborough will be the first locations to be ready for service later in June 2026. Aberdeen, Bath, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Chester, Edinburgh, Exeter, Plymouth, Southampton and Swansea will go live in phases between July and October.

Services on offer range from full-fibre business broadband to dedicated Ethernet. This includes an Ethernet-over-fibre to the premises bundled service which combines symmetrical speeds, burstable bandwidth, enhanced support and security at the network edge.

“Organisations across the UK need connectivity that is built around how they operate, not a residential model adapted for business use,” said ITS CEO Daren Baythorpe. “That is why we are continuing to invest where the demand is clear and where our digital infrastructure can create long-term value.

“This expansion takes us into even more towns and cities across England, Scotland and Wales, supporting the places that power local and regional economies, while giving businesses greater choice in areas where high-capacity connectivity is becoming increasingly important,” he added. “It is also about the way the market is served. Partners … need a wholesale platform, a strong product portfolio and the service experience to support customers with confidence, including larger, multi-site organisations that need consistent connectivity across different locations.”

The roll-out is also supported by wider investment across ITS’s wholesale platform, and the firm is continuing to develop its self-service portal to give partners greater control and visibility, from order and delivery through to in-life service management.

Improved self-service is also at the heart of Nufibre’s official launch of the nuHub v1.0 customer portal, designed and developed entirely in-house to make broadband management simpler and more accessible for customers.

Nufibre noted that one of its core goals is to empower customers to manage their broadband services quickly and easily. The nuHub is designed to provide a centralised platform where customers can access and manage key account information, including contact details; broadband packages; billing information; payment methods; router credentials; and IP address information.

Features and enhancements will be added to the platform throughout 2026. Already in development for future versions are a fully integrated ticketing system, referral programmes and router self-diagnostics. As part of what it says is a commitment to simplicity, Nufibre has removed the need for traditional passwords, allowing customers to securely access their accounts using a propriety nuPIN verification system.

“By giving customers instant access to the information and tools they need, 24/7, we’re enabling them to manage everyday tasks themselves while allowing our support teams to focus on areas where assistance is most needed,” said Nufibre CEO Martin Gardner.