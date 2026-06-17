UK companies can seize £50bn prize by industrialising AI, claims Celonis

Process mining and intelligence software supplier Celonis has called on FTSE 100 companies to seize an opportunity to save a collective £4.4bn in economic value over three years by closing what it terms “execution gaps” in enterprise workflows.

The supplier is making the claim today at its UK event, Process Intelligence Day: London.

Basing its claim on Forrester research that suggests a $20bn revenue company could find $44.1m worth of economic benefits over three years from Celonis’s process mining technology, the supplier estimates that the FTSE 100, as a whole, could benefit to the tune of roughly £4.4bn.

Celonis says the opportunity is larger still when agentic artificial intelligence (AI) is scaled up. It said a Capgemini Research Institute study indicates that organisations with agentic AI deployed at enterprise levels could generate economic value equivalent to 2.5% of annual revenue over the next three years – a roughly £50bn opportunity when extrapolated to the FTSE 100.

The Capgemini research cited by Celonis estimates that AI agents could create around $450bn in economic value by 2028 across 14 countries through revenue growth and cost savings.

But Celonis maintains that an “execution gap” stands in the way of realising business value from AI. This represents, it said in a statement to Computer Weekly, the “hidden cost of fragmented data and inefficient workflows that cause the average large enterprise to leak significant annual revenue”.

The firm said in a press statement: “There is a fundamental gap between a personal productivity hack and a robust enterprise solution. Companies need to bridge that gap to industrialise AI.”

Rupal Karia, Celonis senior vice-president and general manager for UKI, Northern Europe and MEA, said: “The UK is rapidly building the foundations to lead in applied AI, from investment in sovereign AI to nationwide skills training.

“The next challenge is turning that ambition into measurable results. Many organisations still face a gap between AI investment and return because their systems and agents lack a shared understanding of how the business actually runs. Celonis provides a living model of operations that helps people and AI agents reason and act reliably. That context is what enables enterprises and the public sector to modernise processes, improve transparency and unlock measurable value.”

Celonis said it already works with 20% of FTSE 100 companies, and has delivered £1.5bn in economic value for its UK customers.

Customers include Asos, AstraZeneca, Ireland-based packaging company Smurfit Westrock and the UK Cabinet Office. Celonis says its technology allows these organisations to streamline workflows, optimise inventory management and replace legacy systems.

The supplier also says it is supporting the UK government’s skills ambitions, with 3,200 people enrolled in the Celonis Academy, which works with 260 UK partner organisations.

Celonis faces competition in the process mining and intelligence market from SAP Signavio, Software AG, with its ARIS platform, and UiPath Process Mining, among others.

In May 2026, it acquired MIT-linked decision intelligence supplier Ikigai Labs to bolster a stated drive to eliminate artificial intelligence blind spots from enterprise IT.