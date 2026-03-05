Police do not have to explain to lawyer Fahad Ansari why they seized his phone data, says court

Police do not have to give a lawyer who was stopped, questioned and had his work mobile phone seized for forensic examination reasons for their actions, the UK’s high court has ruled.

The decision means that lawyers can be subject to counter-terrorism powers and have their privileged communications extracted and examined by the state, without having the right to know the case against them, said advocacy group Cage.

Fahad Ansari, who acts for Hamas in a legal appeal to have its proscribed status in the UK overturned, was stopped by police under Schedule 7 of the terrorist act while returning from holiday with his family last year.

The case is believed to be the first targeted use of Schedule 7 powers, which allow police to stop and question people and seize their electronic devices without the need for suspicion, against a practising solicitor.

Ansari, who specialises in human rights and national security cases, believes he was stopped because he is representing Hamas, a banned terrorist organisation in the UK, in an appeal to challenge its proscribed status through the Proscribed Organisations Appeal Commission.

The high court ruled on 4 March that police may present evidence about the reasons stopping Ansari in a closed court in front of a special advocate without Ansari or his lawyers being present – preventing Ansari or his legal team from learning the reasons why he was stopped.

Lawyers for Ansari argued the lawyer was entitled to be given a sufficient “gist” of the police’s case against him to enable him to disprove the police’s case, even if doing so would be damaging to national security.