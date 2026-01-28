Victoria - stock.adobe.com
Micron breaks ground on $24bn Singapore wafer fab
Memory giant presses ahead with its global expansion strategy, adding new NAND flash capacity in Singapore to meet growing demand for memory chips fuelled by the global AI boom
Micron Technology has broken ground on an advanced wafer production facility in Singapore, the second major construction milestone for the semiconductor manufacturer in less than a fortnight.
The US chipmaker has started constructing the facility within its existing production complex in Singapore with a planned investment of around $24bn over the next decade. Wafer production is expected to begin in the second half of 2028.
The new facility is designed to meet the growing market demand for storage memory driven by the global boom in artificial intelligence (AI) and data-centric applications. It will be Singapore’s first double-storey wafer fab, with 700,000ft2 of cleanroom space for producing Micron’s NAND flash memory.
“Micron’s leadership in advanced memory and storage is enabling the AI-driven transformation reshaping the global economy,” said Manish Bhatia, executive vice-president of global operations at Micron. “We are grateful for the long-standing support and successful partnership with the Singapore government. This investment underscores Micron’s long-term commitment to Singapore as an important hub in our global manufacturing network, enhancing supply chain resiliency and fostering a vibrant ecosystem for innovation.”
The Singapore ground-breaking ceremony comes just after Micron marked a historic milestone in the US. On 16 January 2026, the company formally broke ground on its new megafab in Clay, New York, which is touted as the largest private investment in New York State history.
While the Singapore facility focuses on NAND flash memory used in solid-state drives, the New York complex is focused on producing DRAM system memory, which is just as crucial for AI systems. The New York project has a much larger long-term scope, with Micron expected to invest up to $100bn over the next 20 years to build what it claims will be the largest semiconductor facility in the US.
The timing of these consecutive ground breakings reflects Micron’s efforts to diversify its global manufacturing footprint. By increasing capacity in Southeast Asia and North America, the company hopes to build a more resilient supply chain that can weather geopolitical friction and regional disruptions.
Critical node in global supply chain
Singapore has long been a key location for Micron’s NAND operations. The additional investment is expected to create 1,600 new jobs, adding to the company’s existing workforce of more than 9,000 in the country.
“Micron’s latest expansion will strengthen our semiconductor ecosystem and further anchor Singapore as a critical node in the global semiconductor supply chain,” said Jermaine Loy, managing director of the Singapore Economic Development Board. “This investment rides on growth in AI and will provide good jobs for Singaporeans. Micron’s advanced facility will leverage advanced robotic automation and boost our advanced manufacturing ecosystem, helping our workforce seize new opportunities.”
The new Singapore plant will become a part of Micron’s NAND centre of excellence in Singapore, colocating research and development with manufacturing to speed up production of advanced storage chips. It will also be integrated with a previously announced advanced packaging facility for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), the specialised DRAM memory stacks used in AI chips like Nvidia’s H100, which is set to ramp up in 2027.
As HBM becomes a part of Micron’s Singapore manufacturing footprint, the company expects opportunities for synergies between NAND and DRAM production. Micron will maintain flexibility in managing the pace of capacity ramps in the new facility to align with market demand.
Micron said the construction of the Singapore fab would align with its sustainability goals, targeting Leed Gold certification and using intelligent control systems to improve energy efficiency.
