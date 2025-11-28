Sea-Lion powering AI tools for migrant workers, local businesses

From a smartphone platform helping migrant workers in Thailand file grievances in their native tongues to helping businesses navigate the nuances of local dialects, Southeast Asia’s first artificial intelligence (AI) model is moving from the lab to the real world.

These applications were showcased today at the inaugural Sea-Lion Summit organised by AI Singapore (AISG), highlighting how the open-source model is closing the gap left by Western-centric AI models that often struggle with the region’s diverse languages and cultural contexts.

Since it debuted in November 2023, Sea-Lion, an acronym for Southeast Asian Languages in One Network, has been gaining traction across the region. To date, it has shared over one trillion Southeast Asian language tokens across 13 regional languages and local dialects.

AISG recently teamed up with Alibaba Cloud on Qwen-Sea-Lion-v4 – a version of the model built on the Chinese hyperscaler’s Qwen3-32B base model – that can run on a consumer-grade laptop with 32GB of RAM. This is a critical feature for the region, where many small and medium-sized enterprises and developers lack access to industrial-grade graphics processing unit clusters.

To ensure Sea-Lion, which now supports multimodal inputs, continues to reflect the region’s voices, cultures, and needs, AISG has also developed the Aquarium open data platform together with Google that allows users, including researchers, developers, policymakers and grassroots organisations to contribute, browse, and collaborate on language datasets across the region.