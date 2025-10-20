OpenInfra Summit Europe: Digital sovereignty in the face of political tension

Geopolitical tension and its potential impact on open source was one of the main focus points during the OpenInfra Foundation European summit held in Paris on 16–19 October.

When asked about OpenStack’s resilience given the volatile geopolitical climate, Jonathan Bryce, executive director at the OpenInfra Foundation, said: “The thing that I love about open source is that once you open source a piece of software, it belongs to everyone forever. The true open source licenses are worldwide and perpetual, and those are really key and important terms.”

Nevertheless, there have been a number of instances where the open source community and commercial software providers appear to have adapted their policies as they try to second-guess the US administration. Earlier this year, the Linux Foundation effectively barred a group of Russian-based Linux kernel maintainers by removing them from the mailing list. Then, in the summer, Reuters reported that Indian refinery Nayara Energy, which buys oil mainly from Russia, had begun legal proceedings against Microsoft, following European Union (EU) sanctions on the company.

Discussing the impact of government policy, Bryce said: “We are a company, Microsoft’s a company; we’re a non-profit, they’re a for-profit. We have to follow the laws of the land, just like all companies do, and there are times when there are rules that we don’t get a say in. We try to influence policy in ways that are beneficial for open source because we firmly believe that the best way to do open source is by globally collaborating.”

He pointed out that over the course of the many decades that open source has existed, there have been many different government administrations in Europe, the US, China, Japan and Korea. “There have been laws that have been more encouraging for global collaboration and laws that have been discouraging for global collaboration,” said Bryce.

As an example, he said there were initially a lot of laws that limited the distribution of strong encryption, which had an impact on open source code. “Eventually, we saw the technical value of collaboration ultimately work out and those laws changed,” said Bryce. “The reality is that these policies come, they go, they change. We have to abide by them while they’re here, and what we do is try to influence them for the good of global collaboration.”

While there is always a risk that open source collaborators may face restrictions if the countries they live in are deemed hostile by a government, leading to fragmentation of projects, Thierry Carrez, general manager of the OpenInfra Forum, does not believe this will happen. Given the way geopolitical issues are being handled so far, he said: “In the end, I don’t think this is going to fragment the open source community.”

Open source and the European Commission Digital sovereignty in Europe was another of the focus areas at the conference. European users and providers such as Telekom Cloud, OVHcloud and VanillaCore demonstrated how open technologies can be used to deliver portability, transparency and control to meet emerging policy and compliance requirements across the region. Carrez said the European Commission now has a deep understanding of the value open source is providing. “It’s really changing over the last three years, and now they [EU commissioners] understand, and are talking directly to, the open source community,” he added. This includes policymakers talking to the people that are actually building open source projects in the open. Carrez said the OpenInfra Foundation has been able to benefit from the EU policy work from the Linux Foundation. “Right now the world needs sovereign, high-performance and sustainable infrastructure that remains interoperable and secure, while collaborating tightly with AI [artificial intelligence], containers and trusted execution environments,” he said. “Open infrastructure allows nations and organisations to maintain control over their applications, their data and their destiny while benefiting from global collaboration.” Carrez added that contributors and organisations across industries were working together to define the next decade of resilient, AI-ready, open infrastructure.